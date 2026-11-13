Betty Hawk Unveils Supernatural Romance Wolfheart for May 2027

Betty Hawk's new paranormal romance Wolfheart explores hunter-werewolf conflict in Kings Crossing. Scheduled for May 4 2027 by Pegasus Books it promises suspense and forbidden love.

Author Betty Hawk is set to release her newest paranormal romance novel titled Wolfheart on May 4 2027. The book is scheduled to be published by Pegasus Books and targets fans of supernatural dramas like Teen Wolf and Twilight. It introduces a new small-town mystery that blends dangerous family histories with intense romantic tension. The story centers on a complex conflict between human hunters and werewolf packs in a secluded community. Readers can currently pre-order the title through designated online retail links before the official release date.

Supernatural Mystery in Kings Crossing Setting

Elliott Summers arrives in the isolated town of Kings Crossing carrying a silver knife and seeking answers about her past. She was abandoned by her family and expects to uncover fragments of her history during this journey. Her arrival occurs on a night that immediately triggers a chain of dangerous encounters. The surrounding woods serve as a habitat for werewolves rather than just a scenic backdrop. This setting establishes a tone of immediate peril for the protagonist.

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During her first night in the town Elliott witnesses a girl with claw marks running from the forest. This frightening encounter serves as an early warning that something sinister is happening locally. It transforms the general unease of the community into a tangible and physical threat. The incident forces Elliott to realize that her personal search for answers is connected to a larger conflict. The mystery provides a high-stakes environment for the romantic elements to develop.

Romance Between Hunter and Werewolf

The central romantic tension exists between Elliott Summers and a local resident named Garrett. Elliott discovers she comes from a long line of werewolf hunters which creates a deep divide. Garrett belongs to the resident werewolf pack of Kings Crossing representing the opposing side. Their attraction is therefore complicated by inherited allegiances and historic enmity between their families. This setup mirrors the forbidden love themes found in popular franchise adaptations like The Vampire Diaries.

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Elliott and Garrett had previously crossed paths and engaged in a hookup before Elliott knew his true nature. They met again and he proved to be irresistibly charming despite the dangerous circumstances. The revelation of his werewolf identity turns their previous encounter into a significant problem for both. This dynamic offers a compelling hook for audiences who enjoy forbidden supernatural romance tropes. The relationship stakes go beyond simple romantic uncertainty to include survival and legacy.

Threats and Hidden Secrets Unfold

Attacks continue to mount in and around Kings Crossing suggesting the threat is not an isolated event. Elliott must determine her place in the town's history while questioning the honesty of those around her. She is not arriving with a clean slate and is guarding dark secrets of her own. These hidden truths possess the potential to damage both the town and her budding happiness with Garrett. Her secret knowledge may be the key to changing the broader conflict facing the community.

The novel combines elements of a werewolf pack narrative with a hunter legacy and mysterious attacks. The town itself feels like a character where every new discovery carries severe consequences. Betty Hawk crafts a story where romance and suspense constantly complicate each other. The narrative structure ensures that character development is driven by external supernatural dangers. This approach appeals to readers who enjoy high-stakes emotional drama in a fantasy setting.

Publication Details and Reader Reception

Wolfheart is designed for readers who miss the supernatural drama of established franchises. It offers a new small-town mystery that balances relationship dynamics with rising danger. The publication by Pegasus Books on May 4 2027 marks a significant entry in the paranormal romance genre. Fans of Twilight and Teen Wolf are specifically targeted by the premise of human-werewolf conflict. The story promises to deliver the blend of hidden communities and protective instincts that defines the genre.

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Pre-orders are currently available for those wishing to secure a copy before the official release. The marketing highlights the intense attraction between the hunter and the werewolf as a primary draw. Reviews anticipate that the book will satisfy audiences looking for new stories with familiar thematic elements. The combination of a silver knife searching for answers and a dangerous supernatural world creates a unique hook. The novel stands out as a must-read for fans of the paranormal romance subgenre this spring.