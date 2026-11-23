Betty Crocker Whipped Buttercream frosting has earned top marks in our taste test for its light, airy texture and perfectly balanced flavor. Online reviews from Walmart customers also praise its smooth spreadability and natural taste, making it a preferred choice over traditional chocolate and vanilla options for both home bakers and mature palates.

Anyone who's worked in a kitchen can tell you how much bakers hate making frosting. This is a sweeping statement, of course, but the beloved topping tends to cause a lot of headaches even for experienced bakers.

There are people whose entire worlds revolve around decorating cakes, but if you don't have the right equipment and the ingredients aren't at the perfect temperature, things won't always go smoothly, so to speak. This is where store-bought frosting comes in, and if you're a Betty Crocker fan there's a flavor you should pick over either chocolate or vanilla: whipped butter cream.and this was the one that came out on top.

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Designed to have an especially light and airy texture, this whipped wonder impressed our tester for numerous reasons. The texture was incredibly smooth and the flavor was on point; it was rich and buttery, but also subtle with a perfectly balanced sweetness level. The frosting was also light but it still had a lot of body, just like a bakery version.

Our tester loved some of the more adventurous flavors, like the original rainbow chip, but this one felt like more of a crowd-pleaser that would suit mature palates. This frosting seems to have won over a lot of customers too, if online reviews are anything to go by. Walmart shoppers have praisedwell-rounded flavor, spreadable texture, and natural taste with one saying, "This Betty Crocker Whipped Buttercream has a fantastic taste that pairs perfectly with vanilla cake.

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It is definitely sweet, but not overly rich. The whipped texture is incredibly forgiving and easy to work with — it went on completely smooth using an offset icing spatula.

" Sounds good enough to swap into our Another person said, "This frosting is a total game changer for home baking. Because it is whipped, it spreads beautifully over cakes and cupcakes without tearing the crumb structure apart. It has a rich flavor, isn't heavy, and the fact that it's gluten-free is a massive plus!

" Others also seem to be appreciative of the fact the frosting is gluten-free, and some have pointed out the affordable price at $1.96 per tub. The frosting can be hard to pipe, according to one reviewer, and some have experienced melting when it's warmer outside; but for store-bought, it seems to be well-regarded overall.

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