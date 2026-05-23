Betty Boop Film Adaptation: Quinta Brunson to Portray Iconic Character

Quinta Brunson, the Emmy-winning star of Abbott Elementary, is developing an upcoming Betty Boop film with Mark Fleischer, the grandson of Max Fleischer who created the character. The film will explore the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through Fleischer's eyes and delve into the relationship between the artist and his creation.

Fans have been left divided shortly after it was revealed that an upcoming Betty Boop film is in the works with Quinta Brunson set to portray the iconic animated character .

The 36-year-old actress, who has gained recognition for her Emmy-winning role in Abbott Elementary, is developing the new project with Mark Fleischer, the grandson of Max Fleischer who created the character, per Variety. Betty Boop embodied a flapper from the Jazz Age and was designed by Grim Natwick at the request of Fleischer.

Brunson reflected on the character's 'impact' over the decades and said in a statement: 'Betty Boop is one of our nation's most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow still remains pleasantly niche.

' After meeting with Fleischer's grandson, the star explained that she 'realized there was a much deeper story to tell. 'One that could be explored in a way that feels refreshing, subversive, and timeless, much like Betty herself. ' Social media users quickly jumped over to X to share their thoughts on the forthcoming film adaptation. Some called it 'another movie to skip,' while others praised Brunson's casting as Betty Boop.

The premise of the film will follow 'the origin and evolution of Betty Boop' through Fleischer's eyes, per Variety. It will also take a closer look at 'the relationship between the artist and his creation as he navigates the creative and commercial pressures of building one of the world's first animated icons, particularly as that icon begins to take on a life of its own.





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Betty Boop Quinta Brunson Mark Fleischer Abbott Elementary Jazz Age Animated Character Live Action Revival Relationship Creative Pressures Commercial Pressures First Animated Icon Broadway Boop! The Musical

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