Betting Trends: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Utah Utes

This article analyzes the upcoming basketball game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Utah Utes, highlighting betting trends and key factors influencing the outcome. It explores the strengths and weaknesses of both teams, particularly Kansas' offensive struggles and Utah's tendency to struggle against tougher competition.

The No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (17-7, 8-5 Big 12) are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time in nearly a month as they travel to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Utes (13-11, 5-8 Big 12). Both teams have been trending towards the Under in this type of situation. I'm betting on that trend to continue. Although Kansas has fallen off this year, Bill Self's team still ranks 10th overall in KenPom and boasts one of the best defenses (fifth in adjusted efficiency) in the country.

What's holding them back, and why is there a sense of negativity? The offense. Kansas ranks just 41st in adjusted efficiency, and it's the primary reason why it is being questioned as a serious title contender. There's a glaring deficiency in getting to the line (273rd in free throw attempt rate per Haslametrics), and its ranking of 199th in offensive rebounds per game (10.5) means a lack of easy buckets. Kansas ranks 133rd in BartTorvik’s adjusted offensive efficiency since January 13. They take a lot of threes (25.5 per game) but don't convert at a high clip (215th in 3-point percentage vs. the average opponent per Haslametrics), and they're miserable from the stripe (third-worst free throw percentage at 62%). Utah, on the other hand, leads the country in assist rate and prefers to get easy looks at the rim (42nd in near-proximity attempt rate) or open shots from distance. The problem is, that plays right into Kansas’ strengths defensively — the Jayhawks rank 23rd in near-proximity defense and fourth in three-point defense. The Jayhawks excel when players like Hunter Dickinson get open looks down low, leading the nation in near-proximity field goal percentage. The Utes are one of the biggest teams in the nation and rank second in near-proximity defense, so they appear well-poised to mitigate Kansas’ damage at the rim. Although Utah plays with pace, it has gone just 6-9 O/U at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Kansas, meanwhile, is 2-6 O/U on the road and likely won’t push the pace more than normal since this game is at altitude. Combine these teams’ records and it comes out to 8-15 O/U, so I’m betting on another Under coming through on Saturday. To say that Utah hasn’t handled stepping up in competition might be an understatement. Craig Smith’s squad ranks second to last in Evan Miya’s opponent adjustment metric, meaning they’ve performed worse than just about any other team when facing tougher competition. The Utes were blown out 61-76 at home by Baylor. Before that, Houston dismantled them 36-70. Iowa State (59-82), Texas Tech (65-93), and Baylor again (56-81) all resulted in lopsided results. Every time Utah has faced a tough opponent, the outcome has been brutal. That could change at home against a Kansas team that is just 2-7 ATS in its last nine games, but I’ll need to see it before I believe it





Covers / 🏆 341. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kansas Jayhawks Utah Utes College Basketball Betting Trends Underdog Offensive Struggles Opponent Adjustment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Betting Preview and PredictionThe Kansas State Wildcats host the Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 matchup. Kansas State's Max Jones is expected to capitalize on Kansas's vulnerability to three-point shots.

Read more »

Utah Football, Runnin' Utes Struggles, and More on The Utah CheckdownThis episode of The Utah Checkdown covers two former Utah football players' impact on the AFC Championship game, the challenges facing the Runnin' Utes men's basketball team, and the success of the women's basketball team. The podcast also discusses the inconsistencies in gymnastics judging and invites listeners to subscribe and tune in.

Read more »

Kansas Jayhawks Face Doubts After Heartbreaking Loss to HoustonDespite a valiant effort and resilience shown against top-ranked Houston, the Kansas Jayhawks suffered a devastating overtime loss, fueling questions about their ability to compete with the best teams in the country. Coach Bill Self acknowledges the inconsistency plaguing the team and the need for improvement as they look to silence doubters and make a strong postseason run.

Read more »

Houston Cougars Shock Kansas Jayhawks in Double Overtime ThrillerThe Houston Cougars overcame a deficit and a string of injuries to defeat the Kansas Jayhawks in a thrilling double overtime game.

Read more »

Flory Bidunga and Rylan Griffen Shine in Kansas Jayhawks' Overtime Loss to Houston CougarsThe Kansas Jayhawks fought hard against the Houston Cougars, but ultimately fell in an overtime thriller. Flory Bidunga and Rylan Griffen emerged as key contributors for the Jayhawks, showcasing their individual talents and battling hard despite the loss.

Read more »

Kansas Jayhawks Fall to Houston Cougars in Tight ContestThe Kansas Jayhawks suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Houston Cougars in a highly contested matchup. Despite leading by as many as 10 points, Kansas ultimately faltered in the final minutes of regulation and the first overtime period. The Jayhawks struggled with turnovers, particularly in crucial moments, which proved to be a decisive factor in the game.

Read more »