Odds, analysis and recommended plays to help you bet the Raiders-Browns matchup on Sunday night.

give running backs more room before they get hit than any defense in the league. Get four or five yards on first down and you've made life a lot easier on Watson.

When Vegas goes to man defense, I'd look for wide receiverworks out of the slot, where Cleveland gives up 10 yards per target to receivers. And if that throw isn't there, get it toMendoza is a fighter, which makes him volatile to wager on or against. I lean Browns -4.5, but I don't want to lay those points. They've trailed in every game and have been outscored 78-13 in the first quarter.is more interesting to me than either full-game line.

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But that's heavy juice on variance. Yes, the Browns have come back to win six times. I'm still asking a team that starts that slowly to win by five. I get why it could happen here.