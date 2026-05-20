The text discusses betting picks for various golf events, including the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and the odds of various golfers, such as Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, and Max Greyserman.

Michael Thorbjornsen, Max Greyserman , and Brooks Koepka are some of the betting picks for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson event. Scottie Scheffler , ranked +145, is the betting favorite, while Brooks Koepka , with +2500 odds, and Max Greyserman , +1600, are also in the running.

There are several other golfers with shorter odds, but few are predicted to emerge victorious. The betting panel is betting on Scottie Scheffler, even though he has a high-profile competition, including Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Si Woo Kim





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Betting Picks CJ Cup Byron Nelson Golf Event Scottie Scheffler Brooks Koepka Max Greyserman

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