Jonathan Scott announces his new solo daytime talk show, Better! With Jonathan Scott, set to launch in Fall 2027. Discover details about the premiere, Drew Scott's visit, and the series concept.

Jonathan Scott is officially launching his first independent television project as a solo host, marking a significant departure from his long-standing career alongside his twin brother. The new daytime talk show, titled Better! With Jonathan Scott, has been confirmed for a Fall 2027 release date.

This timeline was solidified during a detailed announcement made by Scott in June 2026, providing fans with a clear and concrete schedule for the upcoming series debut. The production aims to deliver a fresh format focused on lifestyle improvement, practical advice, and engaging entertainment that extends beyond his previous work.

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The project represents a major professional milestone for the real estate star who has built a global brand alongside his sibling. By stepping out on his own, Jonathan Scott is expanding his portfolio beyond the home renovation genre into the broader daytime talk show market, signaling a strategic evolution in his media career.

Drew Scott recently visited the set to review current progress, sharing a candid and humorous interaction with his brother on social media. Jonathan Scott posted footage of the visit on Instagram, highlighting the familiar dynamic between the two Property Brothers as Drew toured the production space.

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During the visit, Jonathan asked for his brother's honest opinion on the show's progress, prompting Drew to acknowledge that the promotional materials looked good. The Property Brothers star noted that the production seemed great and specifically pointed out that the poster featured on the wall appeared well-designed.

The conversation took a playful turn when Drew pointed out the sheer volume of Jonathan's image displayed throughout the studio. The host admitted he wanted his face featured everywhere, explaining he would want visibility on every wall until the show was complete.

Drew questioned whether his brother was forcing his image onto the entire team through the extensive poster placement, jokingly asking if Jonathan was insisting everyone look at him on every poster until the show ended.

The interaction included a moment where Drew reacted with mock fear to a large-scale poster of Jonathan. The scene ended with Drew standing next to the image, joking that he had been replaced as a twin, a lighthearted moment that humanizes the hosts.

Better! With Jonathan Scott is built around the premise of helping viewers improve their daily lives through conversation and expert advice. The show will feature amazing guests and lifestyle experts who provide practical tips for home management and personal growth.

Jonathan Scott described the series as a journey to help people live better while having fun, promising great conversations and inspiring stories. The format aims to address common lifestyle challenges while maintaining an upbeat and accessible tone.

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The release in Fall 2027 allows ample time for production, marketing, and scheduling logistics. Viewers can expect a polished product that leverages Jonathan's existing reputation for design and real estate expertise.

The launch of this series adds to the growing list of celebrity-led daytime programs entering the market. Jonathan Scott's venture distinguishes itself by focusing on practical home tips rather than pure celebrity gossip or drama.

Fans of the Property Brothers will likely follow the new show closely, even as Jonathan operates independently. The continued public appearances by Drew Scott, such as the recent set visit, suggest that the siblings will remain connected within the industry.

As the Fall 2027 date approaches, more details regarding specific guests, crew members, and broadcast partners are expected to emerge. The show's success will depend on Jonathan Scott's ability to cultivate a distinct on-screen persona separate from his twin.

The entertainment landscape continues to shift toward specialized lifestyle programming that offers tangible value to audiences. Better! With Jonathan Scott positions itself to fill a niche for viewers seeking home improvement advice mixed with engaging interviews.