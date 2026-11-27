The Better Business Bureau issues urgent warnings for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers. Learn how to identify AI-generated fraud, verify vendors, and protect packages from porch pirates this holiday season.

The Better Business Bureau has issued an urgent consumer alert regarding the surge of deceptive online shopping tactics targeting holiday shoppers during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events. FOX 26 Reporter Jillian Hartmann reports that as millions of consumers rush to secure discounts on popular items, criminal organizations are simultaneously exploiting the high volume of traffic to execute fraudulent schemes designed to steal personal and financial information.

Identifying Social Media and AI Shopping Fraud

Leah Napoliello, a representative with the Better Business Bureau, identifies social media platforms as the primary hunting ground for these fraudulent operations, where scammers utilize stolen or manipulated photos and videos to advertise high-demand electronics, fashion, and gifts at prices significantly below market value. These digital advertisements often feature AI-generated content that creates a highly polished and appealing image of a product, which serves as a lure for unsuspecting buyers who impulsively click on links embedded within viral posts or sponsored feeds.

Also read Black Friday Retailer Hours and Black Friday Shopping 2025 Holiday Guide

The primary warning signs of these schemes include offers on unfamiliar websites that lack established reputations, as well as product listings that appear too good to be true when compared to major retail competitors. Consumers are frequently left with two undesirable outcomes after making a purchase through these deceptive channels: they never receive the item at all, or they receive a counterfeit, inferior version of the product that bears little resemblance to the original advertisement displayed online.

Financial losses are often compounded by the fact that these fraudulent entities frequently disappear immediately after the transaction is completed, leaving victims unable to secure refunds or exchanges through official customer service channels. The Better Business Bureau emphasizes that the use of deepfake technology and automated AI tools makes these scams increasingly sophisticated, allowing criminals to replicate popular products with alarming accuracy and speed before the platform moderators can intervene and remove the content.

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Verifying Business Legitimacy Before Purchase

To combat the rising tide of digital fraud, the Better Business Bureau recommends that consumers conduct thorough due diligence before finalizing any transaction with a vendor they do not have an established history with. This verification process involves actively searching for the business location, reviewing how long the company has been in operation, and confirming the existence of a valid customer service line that can be contacted in the event of returns, exchanges, or technical issues with the order.

Consumers are also advised to utilize the BBB Scam Tracker service, a free online database that allows users to search for reported scams and verify the legitimacy of a business by checking its official ratings, customer complaints, and review history. This independent verification step is critical for distinguishing between legitimate small businesses and fraudulent operations that may use stolen branding or fake addresses to appear trustworthy to holiday shoppers looking for deep discounts.

Protecting Deliveries from Porch Pirates

Once a purchase is successfully completed, the risk of loss shifts from digital fraud to physical theft, as the Better Business Bureau warns of an increased presence of porch pirates targeting unattended holiday deliveries during the busy Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping period. Leah Napoliello advises shoppers to closely monitor their package tracking numbers to know the exact time of arrival, ensuring that valuable items are not left exposed on porches where they are vulnerable to theft by opportunistic criminals.

Several practical strategies can mitigate the risk of package theft, including having a trusted neighbor or family member retrieve the delivery as soon as it arrives, requesting that the retailer hold the package at a secure local pickup location, or arranging for the shipment to be delivered to the consumer's workplace where it can be monitored. These additional precautions require minimal effort but significantly reduce the window of opportunity for thieves to steal gifts and electronics that have taken weeks or months to save for during the holiday season.

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The combined threat of sophisticated online fraud and physical delivery theft creates a complex environment for holiday consumers who are already navigating a crowded marketplace of discounts and limited-time offers. By staying vigilant, verifying vendors through independent sources, and securing their physical deliveries, shoppers can protect their finances and enjoy the benefits of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales without falling victim to the increasingly creative tactics employed by fraudsters and criminals this holiday season.