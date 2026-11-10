Bette Midler Stars in Netflix Animated Film Steps Premiere

Bette Midler and Amanda Seyfried attended the New York premiere of Netflix's new animated film Steps. Critics have delivered mixed reviews.

Bette Midler made a striking red carpet appearance at The Plaza Hotel in New York on Sunday for the premiere of the new Netflix animated film Steps. The Hollywood actress, who is eighty years old, joined co-star Amanda Seyfried to promote the musical fantasy comedy. Midler voiced the character of the Fairy Godmother in the production.

Red Carpet Elegance And Star Power

Midler wore a black embellished gown by Carolina Herrera featuring a structured collar and pockets. She paired the outfit with semi-sheer pointed kitten heels and styled her silver hair in a chic updo. Seyfried, who voices Cinderella in the film, wore a white baby doll minidress and pale grey heels. She was seen kneeling to chat with a young reporter on the red carpet. Midler shared a sweet moment with co-star Ali Wong during the event.

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Celebrity Cast And Production Details

Stephanie Hsu and Daniel Radcliffe also attended the premiere to celebrate the film. The star-studded voice cast includes Peter Dinklage, Young Mazino, Nikki Glaser, Gwendoline Yeo, and Matt Lowe. The animated movie is directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa. It is loosely based on the Cinderella fairy tale and follows the stepsister Lilith. Ali Wong voices Lilith, who accidentally turns her sister Margot, played by Stephanie Hsu, into a frog.

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Critical Reception And Film Plot

Chaos ensues when Lilith must team up with a troll, voiced by Young Mazino, to save her kingdom. Critics have been less forthcoming with praise for the project. The film was produced by Amy Poehler and has been described as charm-deficient. The Hollywood Reporter called the film a cloying musical fantasy that squanders its starry voice cast. Reviewers cited lame dialogue and unfunny humor in the script.

Cast Perspectives And Legacy

Bette Midler described her character in an interview with Netflix as having good intentions but being a bumbler. She praised the distinguished voice cast despite the negative reviews. Midler has received two Oscar nominations and won multiple Golden Globes, Emmys, and Tony Awards. Her previous acting credits include Hocus Pocus, Beaches, and The First Wives Club. The film aims to entertain children while offering adults a chance to watch the stars perform.