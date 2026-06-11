Betr Promo Code COVERSBONUS Offers Free Pick and $200 Bonus Cash for South Korea vs Czechia Match

New Betr Picks users can claim a free pick and up to $200 in bonus cash using promo code COVERSBONUS for the South Korea vs Czechia Group A match on June 11. The welcome offer includes a $10 instant bonus and two No Sweep Tokens worth up to $100 each, with a 1x wagering requirement.

The Betr Picks platform, co-founded by Jake Paul, is offering a compelling welcome promotion for new users ahead of the Group A clash between South Korea and Czechia on Thursday, June 11.

By using promo code COVERSBONUS during sign-up, eligible bettors can unlock a free pick and up to $200 in bonus cash. This limited-time deal is designed to give newcomers a strong start as they explore Betr's micro-betting interface, which focuses on Over/Under prop bets. With Son Heung-min leading the South Korean attack and Patrik Schick spearheading the Czech side, this international soccer matchup provides an ideal opportunity to apply the bonus tokens. The welcome offer consists of two parts.

First, new users receive a $10 bonus immediately after completing registration, with no deposit required. To unlock the full value, a minimum $10 first deposit is necessary. Once deposited, Betr Picks issues two No Sweep Tokens, each worth up to $100. These tokens can be applied to any Over/Under market on the platform, including those for the South Korea vs Czechia game.

If the wager with a token wins, the user keeps all profits. If the wager loses, the user receives up to $100 in bonus funds per token, effectively providing a second chance to win. The bonus funds carry a 1x wagering requirement before withdrawal, making them easily accessible.

To claim the offer, users must download the Betr Picks app from the App Store or Google Play Store, enable geolocation, and create an account by entering their full name, date of birth, email, and the last four digits of their Social Security Number. The promo code COVERSBONUS must be entered at registration. After depositing at least $10 via a preferred method such as Visa or Mastercard, the No Sweep Tokens are issued instantly.

Bettors can then browse the Over/Under markets for South Korea vs Czechia, add selections to their bet slip, and confirm their wagers. Withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, though first-time payouts may take up to five business days. This offer is available to new users aged 18 or older in most states (19+ in AL and CO, 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA). Terms and conditions apply, and gambling support resources are provided for those in need





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Betr Picks Promo Code COVERSBONUS South Korea Vs Czechia Soccer Betting Welcome Offer

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