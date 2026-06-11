Betr Promo Code COVERSBONUS: Free Pick + $200 Bonus Cash Offer Ahead of Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5

Use Betr promo code COVERSBONUS for a Free Pick + $200 Bonus Cash offer ahead of Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5. Get started with a $10 bonus instantly upon sign-up, with no deposit required to receive that initial reward. To access the full offer, you must make a minimum first deposit of $10, which then unlocks two No Sweat Tokens worth up to $100 each. The bonus carries a 1x wagering requirement and must be used within 30 days.

Use Betr promo code COVERSBONUS for a Free Pick + $200 Bonus Cash offer ahead of Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5. welcome offer for new users signing up ahead of Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5 on Thursday, June 11.

No deposit is needed to claim your free pick, making this one of the more accessible available right now. Enter the code at registration and you are ready to get in on one of the most unpredictable Stanley Cup Finals in recent memory. gets new users started with a $10 bonus instantly upon sign-up, with no deposit required to receive that initial reward.

To access the full offer, you must make a minimum first deposit of $10, which then unlocks two No Sweat Tokens worth up to $100 each. That means if your first wager on Game 5 does not go your way, you can get up to $100 back in bonuses per token. A minimum $10 first deposit is required to unlock the No Sweat Tokens. The bonus carries a 1x wagering requirement.

Available to new users 18+ in most states; 19+ in AL and CO; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. For example, if you place a $100 Over/Under wager on Jordan Staal scoring in Game 5 and it wins, you keep the profits and still have your tokens in reserve. If the bet loses, your No Sweat Token returns up to $100 in bonus funds, giving you another shot at the action.

The bonus must be used within 30 days and meets the 1x playthrough requirement before any withdrawal can be processed. AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY (+DC)Jordan Staal has scored in each of the first four games of this Stanley Cup Final, and with the series tied heading into Game 5 in Raleigh, there is no shortage of compelling Over/Under options to target on the Betr Picks platform.

Follow these steps to claim your offer and place your first wager on Thursday night's pivotal matchup. Download the Betr Picks app from the App Store or Google Play Store, as it is a mobile-exclusive platform. Enable geolocation, tap"Create Account," and provide your full name, date of birth, email address, and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter the code Navigate to the"Cashier" section and select a preferred banking method such as Visa or Mastercard.

Make a minimum deposit of $10 to unlock the full $200 Bonus Cash offer. Browse available Over/Under markets for Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5, add your selections to your betslip, enter your stake, and hit confirm. Your No Sweat Token will be available to apply to your wager. Once the 1x wagering requirement is met, return to the"Cashier" section, select a banking vendor, and enter your withdrawal amount.

Betr Picks processes requests within 24 hours, though your first payout may take up to five business days to arrive. Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER





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