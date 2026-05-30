Betnijah Laney-Hamilton finds her groove in return from knee surgery

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is adjusting to her role after returning from knee surgery, contributing off the bench with 13 points in a win against the Phoenix Mercury. Teammates praise her leadership and work ethic as she integrates back into the lineup.

Delaney Hall anti-ICE clashes continue – despite New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's ‘peaceful’ protest zone She stepped away from the Liberty for personal reasons last week and missed the first three games of this seven-game homestand.

She returned to the rotation in Wednesday’s win, playing a huge role in a 23-0 run that sealed the win against the Phoenix Mercury. , Laney-Hamilton finished with 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting. She also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals off the bench. Notably, she was part of the closing lineup.

Laney-Hamilton said she’s still adjusting to her role, but is willing to do whatever is asked — even if it means coming off the bench.

“She’s a pro,” said Satou Sabally, who, like Laney-Hamilton, is also integrating herself into the team after missing time. “Even throughout her process, she’s actually been super encouraging even for me and so she’s really a leader and I looked up to her in that way just the way she carried herself the way she communicated with us, that she does need a little bit of time, so I think we all see how hard she works every single day in the gym, so she took her time and is ready to ball.

” Betnijah Laney-Hamilton reacts after scoring during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, May 29, 2026. Laney-Hamilton is a key leader of this team. She’s the glue player, though she’s still working to find her groove after missing all of last season while recovering from knee surgery. Returning from injuries is as mentally challenging as it is physically.

But Laney-Hamilton is taking it all in stride and making progress each day. Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas goes up for a shot against the New York Liberty’s Betnijah Laney-Hamilton during the first half.

“She’s been great,” Sabally said. “I think her strength lays with the defense and it’s really intimidating to play against her because she’s so poised and she has that step and she’s really strong but she can shoot.

” She is really a three-way player that can also post up people, so I think she’s just a weapon that’s really hard to guard and on defense, you can really guard all spots, we can switch with her, she can guard the ball, she’ll get over screens so it’s just tremendous to have her back. ” Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu remains “day to day with back soreness,” coach Chris DeMarco said after Friday shootaround.

Friday’s was the third consecutive game Ionescu watched from the Liberty bench and second because of the back issue. DeMarco said Ionescu is “just sore” and doesn’t believe the issue is linked to the left foot injury that sidelined her for the first two weeks of the season.

“It’s something that’s been bothering her a little bit,” he said. “But I don’t know if it was a tweak or what happened. Just know she’s working to get back to the next one. ”





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton New York Liberty WNBA Knee Surgery Recovery Role Adjustment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maricopa County launches eviction‑prevention pilot targeting hardest‑hit Phoenix neighborhoodsMaricopa County is launching a new effort to help renters who are falling behind and facing possible eviction, focusing on Phoenix zip codes with the highest number of filings.

Read more »

Woman hit, killed by Valley Metro bus in west PhoenixA woman died on Thursday after being hit by a Valley Metro bus near 59th Avenue and Van Buren Street, police said.

Read more »

Phoenix speed cameras mail nearly 8,000 citations in first month as debate continuesPhoenix’s controversial speed enforcement cameras have now been live for more than a month and the city says they’re already catching thousands of speeding drivers.

Read more »

AM Roundup: Buckeye officer facing charges, Phoenix speed cameras update, Gilbert teen's pro racing licenseWe're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, May 29.

Read more »