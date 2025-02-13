BetMGM Suffers $85 Million Loss, Reflecting Record-Breaking 2024 For Bettors

BetMGM's Q4 2024 earnings report reveals a significant $85 million income loss, primarily driven by an exceptionally profitable year for bettors. Financial indicators suggest a strong trend for bettors throughout the season, particularly during football season.

The latest earnings report from BetMGM, a major player in the American sports betting market, reveals a significant financial loss during the fourth quarter of 2024, signaling an incredibly successful year for bettors. The company reported nearly $85 million in income losses for the quarter, largely attributed to its sportsbook division. This trend was foreshadowed by financial indicators from other sportsbook operators, which suggested a challenging period for the industry in the fall.

MGM disclosed that its balance sheet incurred $42.3 million in losses during the last three months from BetMGM, which includes its online sportsbook and casino division. MGM splits all profits and losses with European gaming giant Entain, its 50/50 joint venture partner in BetMGM. This unprecedented loss for sportsbooks comes after a series of favorable outcomes for bettors throughout the 2024 football season. October 2024 saw an unusually high hold percentage for bettors, with many favorites winning and overs hitting. This trend continued into November and December, with another wave of favorable results for bettors in both college football playoff games and NFL regular-season games. The financial impact on sportsbooks was substantial, with December's hold percentage falling to a record low of 5.8%. BetMGM's CEO, Bill Hornbuckle, remains optimistic about the company's future, reiterating projections that BetMGM will drive “positive contributions” in 2025. These projections include expectations of positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2025 from nearly $2.5 billion in revenue. However, like many other sportsbooks, BetMGM has yet to achieve consistent profitability despite generating billions in revenue. The company continues to invest heavily in marketing, free bets, and other promotional costs to attract and retain customers. Despite these challenges, BetMGM reported 946,000 monthly active users in 2024, a 14% increase from 2023. This growth, coupled with the company's strong performance during the 2024 football season, suggests that BetMGM is on track to become a more profitable enterprise in the coming years





Covers / 🏆 341. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Betmgm Sports Betting Earnings Report 2024 Football Season Bettors Losses Hold Percentage NFL College Football EBITDA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Walker Aims to Bounce Back in 2024 After Difficult 2024 SeasonFacing a challenging 2024 season, Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker is determined to regain his form and secure a prominent role on the team. Walker, who struggled in 2024 with career lows across various pitching metrics, has made significant changes to his offseason routine and is already seeing positive results in his velocity. He remains committed to improving his pitching arsenal, particularly his slider, and is focused on performing at his best regardless of whether he starts or comes out of the bullpen.

Read more »

Disney Suffers $120 Million Loss Due to 2024 Hurricane SeasonDisney's quarterly financial report reveals a $120 million loss attributed to the 2024 hurricane season, particularly Hurricanes Milton and Helene. Reduced theme park attendance and temporary operational closures are cited as the main reasons for the loss.

Read more »

Swatch Suffers Sales Slump and Profit Decline in 2024 Amidst Weak Chinese DemandSwatch, the Swiss luxury watch group, reported a significant decline in both sales and operating profits for 2024, primarily attributed to weak consumer demand in China. The company's net sales fell by 12.2% to 6.7 billion francs, while operating profit dropped by approximately 75%. Swatch cited a 'persistently difficult market situation' and a decline in consumer goods demand, particularly in China, as the primary reasons for the subdued performance.

Read more »

Russia Suffers Massive Troop Casualties in 2024, Ukraine Commander RevealsUkraine's commander-in-chief, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that Russian forces suffered over 434,000 casualties in 2024, a significant increase compared to 2023. This comes amid Russia's continued offensive despite high personnel losses attributed to 'meat assaults.' While Russia claims its mobilization efforts are replenishing troops, the high casualty numbers raise questions about the sustainability of its invasion.

Read more »

US Suffers Record Natural Disaster Losses in 2024, Driven by Hurricanes and WildfiresEconomic losses from hurricanes and natural disasters in the U.S. surged to $217.8 billion in 2024, marking the highest annual total since 2017. Hurricanes Helene and Milton were major contributors, along with other severe storms and a drought. Globally, economic losses from natural disasters reached $368 billion, a 7.3% decline from 2023 but still higher than the long-term average.

Read more »

Longchamp Le Pliage Totes On Sale For As Little As $85 During Rare Gilt Flash SaleGilt's latest flash sale offers significant discounts on Longchamp's best-selling soft totes, pouches, and top-handle shoulder bags. This limited-time event is perfect for anyone looking for a new everyday bag for winter and spring.

Read more »