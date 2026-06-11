BetMGM Offers $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus Bets for South Korea vs Czechia Match

New users can claim two welcome offers using bonus code COVERS50: a $1,500 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $10 Get $150, plus $50 in Rewards Points.

BetMGM has announced two enticing welcome offer s for new users ahead of the South Korea vs Czechia match on June 11, which is part of the Group A action in an international soccer tournament.

Depending on the user's state of residence, they can claim either a $1,500 First Bet Safety Net or a Bet $10, Get $150 bonus bet offer, both of which include $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points. This promotion is available exclusively to new customers who sign up using the bonus code COVERS50. The $1,500 First Bet offer is available in most states, including Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and others.

Under this offer, if a user places their first real-money wager on the match and it loses, BetMGM will refund the stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. For wagers above $50, the refund is issued as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.

For example, a $1,500 losing bet on South Korea to win would return as five $300 bonus bets. This offer provides a safety net for users who want to make a substantial initial wager on the game. In Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, users can instead claim a Bet $10, Get $150 offer. This requires placing a $10 bet on the match.

If the bet wins, the user receives $150 in bonus bets, distributed as three $50 bonus bets. Additionally, regardless of the bet outcome, users receive $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points immediately upon sign-up. These Rewards Points can be redeemed for various benefits, including bonus credits for play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Key terms for both offers include that they are available only to new BetMGM users.

The bonus bets must be used within seven days of issuance. Winning cash bets can be withdrawn immediately, but bonus bets must be played through before payouts are available. Users in Mississippi, New York, Ontario, and Puerto Rico are not eligible for these promotional offers. The promotion is subject to eligibility requirements and other terms and conditions set by BetMGM.

To claim the offer, users need to download the BetMGM app or visit the website and complete the registration process. They must enter the bonus code COVERS50 during sign-up to activate the offer. A minimum deposit of $10 is required using accepted payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, bank transfers, or Play+. After depositing, users place their first real-money wager on the South Korea vs Czechia match or any available market.

The Rewards Points are credited instantly after sign-up, providing immediate value. The South Korea vs Czechia match is expected to be a competitive Group A encounter. South Korea, known for its fast-paced and technical style, will face a Czech side that traditionally relies on physicality and set pieces. Both teams will be looking to secure crucial points to advance in the tournament.

This match offers an excellent opportunity for sports bettors to use BetMGM's generous welcome offer to place a wager with reduced risk or increased potential reward. In addition to the welcome offer, BetMGM boasts a wide range of betting markets, including moneyline, spreads, over/under, and various prop bets for the match. The sportsbook also features live betting, allowing users to place wagers as the game unfolds.

The platform is available on both desktop and mobile, with a user-friendly interface that makes navigation easy for both new and experienced bettors. BetMGM is one of the leading sportsbooks in the United States, operating in numerous states and partnering with casinos like Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. The sportsbook offers competitive odds, a variety of promotions, and a robust rewards program.

This latest offer for the South Korea vs Czechia match aims to attract new users by providing a significant value whether their first bet wins or loses. For bettors looking to maximize their experience, using the bonus code COVERS50 ensures they receive the full benefits of the promotion. It is crucial to read the full terms and conditions on the BetMGM website to understand all requirements and restrictions.

As always, responsible gambling practices should be followed, and users should only wager what they can afford to lose. In summary, BetMGM's welcome offer for the South Korea vs Czechia match provides an excellent opportunity for new users to get started with substantial bonus bets or a first bet safety net. With the match set to take place on June 11, now is the time to claim the offer and prepare to bet on the action.

Whether you are a seasoned bettor or new to sports betting, this promotion offers value and excitement for the international soccer tournament





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