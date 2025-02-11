BetMGM Fined $260,905 for Violating Self-Exclusion Rules in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board penalized BetMGM with the fourth-highest fine, totaling $260,905, due to 152 instances where individuals on the self-exclusion list were allowed to gamble on their platform. The board emphasizes the importance of operators adhering to self-exclusion regulations and protecting vulnerable individuals.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board imposed a significant fine on BetMGM in January, marking the fourth-highest regulatory penalty levied against a gaming operator in the state. The $260,905 fine stemmed from 152 instances where individuals on the board's Interactive Self-Exclusion List were permitted to gamble on BetMGM's sites. This list comprises individuals who have voluntarily chosen to be barred from online gambling and casino access.

Licensed iGaming operators in Pennsylvania are obligated to prevent individuals on the self-exclusion list from establishing or maintaining accounts. While the board doesn't disclose the specific identities of those on the list, they emphasize the seriousness of violating the self-exclusion rules. Doug Harbach, a spokesman for the Gaming Control Board, explained that exceeding 20,000 individuals have opted to be included on the list, which extends to both online and in-person casino experiences. He stressed that operators have a responsibility to uphold these restrictions, as failure to do so can result in substantial fines and even the confiscation of winnings. The board maintains two primary exclusion lists: a voluntary list for individuals who choose to self-exclude, and an involuntary list for those who have violated casino regulations or statutes. The involuntary exclusion list typically involves individuals who have engaged in activities like leaving children unattended in vehicles while gambling. These cases are handled through civil charges, and the board's decisions regarding the duration of exclusion periods are based on individual circumstances. The board emphasizes its commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and upholding the integrity of the gaming industry in Pennsylvania. Beyond BetMGM, the board also took action against other operators in January. Rush Street Gaming, LLC, was fined $13,800 for failing to file a Principal License renewal application for its Chief Financial Officer, and Stadium Casino Westmoreland RE, LLC, operator of Live! Casino Pittsburgh, was fined $7,500 for utilizing revoked software in 11 of its slot machines. Furthermore, the board placed or denied the removal of four individuals from its casino involuntary exclusion list for leaving minors unattended while gambling in a Pennsylvania casino





