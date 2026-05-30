BetMGM bonus code NYPNEWSGET: Get up to $1K in no-sweat tokens for Arsenal vs. PSG

Get up to $1K in no-sweat tokens using the BetMGM bonus code NYPNEWSGET.

The biggest match of the soccer season takes place on Saturday as Arsenal takes on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Final. BetMGM bonus code NYPNEWSGET for the Champions League Final and you’ll activate a $100 first bet for the first 10 days you’re on the platform.

For each day, you can bet up to $100, and if you lose, you will get reimbursed. BRPs can be converted to MGM Reward Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and more.

Also, BRPs can be redeemed for:Available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY This is a matchup between two of the best clubs in Europe over the past three seasons, and feels like the culmination of an era for both teams. While Arsenal finally got over the line by winning their first Premier League title in 22 years, PSG rolled the momentum from last year’s triumph in the Champions League into another Ligue 1 title and a trip to the final in Europe’s most important competition. 21+.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY , 1-800-327-5050 , 1-800-BETS-OFF . Please Gamble Responsibly. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

New player offer for new players only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel.

This promotional offer is not available in NJ, MA, MI, NV, NY, ON, PA, PR, and WV. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY . Call 1-800-327-5050 , 1-800-BETS-OFF , 1-800-981-0023 . Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP , 1-800-522-4700 , 1-800-BETS-OFF .

Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, NV, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

BRPs can be converted to MGM Reward Points, Marriot Bonvoy Points, merchandise and more. Michael Leboff is a long-suffering Islanders fan, but a long-profiting sports bettor with 10 years of experience in the gambling industry. He loves using game theory to help punters win bracket pools, find long shots, and learn how to beat the market in mainstream and niche sports.





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