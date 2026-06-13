BetMGM Bonus Code COVERS50: Claim $50 Reward Points + $1.5K First Bet for Knicks vs Spurs Game 5

Use BetMGM bonus code COVERS50 for a $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 for Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Game 5.

Use BetMGM bonus code COVERS50 for a $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 for Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Game 5. Photo By - Use BetMGM bonus code COVERS50 to get up to $1,500 bonus bets back if your first bet loses.

COVERS50 to claim one of two welcome offers ahead of the Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 5 on Saturday, June 13. Depending on your state, you can claim a or a Bet $10, Get $150 offer, both of which also include $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points. These are among the bestCOVERS50 unlocks two different welcome offers depending on where you live. New users in Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C.

, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wyoming are eligible for the $1,500 First Bet. New users in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can instead opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. With the $1,500 First Bet, place your first wager on Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5, and if it loses, you receive your full stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

If you wager $1,500 on the Knicks to win and they fall short, BetMGM returns five bonus bets worth $300 each. Wagers under $50 that lose return as a single bonus bet. Winning bets pay out normally with no bonus bets issued. The Bet $10, Get $150 offer works differently.

Place a $10 wager on Game 5, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets. Regardless of whether you bet on the Knicks or the Spurs to win or lose, both offers include $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points delivered instantly upon sign-up. BetMGM Rewards Points are a loyalty currency that can be used in several ways.

They can be redeemed for bonus credits to use on the BetMGM platform, converted to MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, or exchanged for Marriott Bonvoy Points. You can also redeem them for merchandise or Gametime Vouchers for live events. More details are available at the All bonus bets from both offers expire seven days after they are issued. The deadline to claim either offer is April 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate either welcome bonus, and the BetMGM bonus code COVERS50 must be entered at registration, or the offer will not be applied to your account. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your first bet on Saturday night's NBA Finals showdown in San Antonio.

Download the BetMGM app or visit the BetMGM website to begin the registration process. Have your personal information ready, including your name, address, email address, and driver's license for identity verification. Enter the BetMGM bonus code COVERS50 during sign-up. This step is required to unlock either welcome offer and to receive your $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points instantly.

Make a minimum deposit of $10 using one of BetMGM's available payment methods, which include Visa, Mastercard, debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, bank transfers, and Play+. Navigate to the NBA Finals section and find Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5. Choose your market, whether that is the moneyline, point spread, total, or a player prop such as Jalen Brunson or Victor Wembanyama points. Place your first wager.

If you are in a $1,500 First Bet state and your bet loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. If you are in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia and your $10 bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets. Winning cash bets are immediately withdrawable. Bonus bets must be played through before any payout is available, and BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets.

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First Bet Offer for new customers only . Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel.

Promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Peter Clarke is dedicated to keeping bettors informed about the biggest sports betting events, such as the Super Bowl and March Madness, and the best way to cash in on sportsbook promos. He's also always on top of the latest welcome offers from the biggest sportsbooks, so he can share the best deals and the most exciting games to use them on every day.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get a $100 FanCash Bonus on Knicks vs Spurs Game 5 on SaturdayFanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 for 7 Days for $365 Starting With the Knicks vs Spurs Game 5





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