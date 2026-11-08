Bethpage Hockey Night fundraiser keeps late Syosset High School graduate’s legacy alive

Dozens gathered for the Sabrina Navaretta Memorial Foundation’s annual fundraiser, supporting scholarships, charitable causes and grief counseling programs.

Freeport senior health fair connects older adults with free screenings, resources The family and supporters of a 19-year-old Syosset High School graduate who was killed in a car crash gathered in Bethpage Saturday for the annual fundraiser that keeps her memory alive.

Family members say Sabrina left a lasting impact on everyone she met.

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"She lit up a room. She has the best smile, 100% just good in her heart," said Mara Navaretta, Sabrina's mother. Sabrina was killed in a car crash in 2023 at the age of 19. In the aftermath of her death, her family faced an overwhelming period of grief.

"It was really hard for us," Mara Navarette said. "We really didn't have anywhere to turn and I thought I was going to die of a broken heart. " Rather than letting their grief define them, the family created the Sabrina Navaretta Memorial Foundation. The organization hosted its fourth annual High School Hockey Night fundraiser.

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The event featured a matchup between FDNY Alumni and Suffolk County Police Department Alumni. Funds raised through the event support scholarships and organizations that were important to Sabrina.

"It feels like she's here because so many people love her, and so many people knew how amazing she is," said Sabrina's older sister, Nicolle Navaretta. Beyond fundraising, the family says one of the foundation's most meaningful accomplishments has been its grief counseling support groups. After attending grief counseling themselves, the Navarettas wanted to help other families who are coping with the death of a child. The group has since grown to nearly 100 members.

"When you have parents that are able to laugh again even though they miss their child, there's no words for the amount of gratification that we get from something like that," Mara Navaretta said. Nicolle Navaretta also launched a support group for people who are dealing with the death of a sibling.

"It's such a different experience. Losing not only a brother or sister, but a best friend," she said. The family says Hockey Night provides an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate Sabrina's life while continuing to support one another.

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