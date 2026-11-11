Bethesda Releases Skyrim Anniversary Bundle With Five Curated Creations

Bethesda unveiled a new Skyrim Anniversary Bundle on its 15th anniversary, offering five curated mod creations at a discounted price of 1500 Credits, available until December 12.

On November 11, 2021, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim celebrated its 15th anniversary. In a surprise move, Bethesda released an Anniversary Bundle that bundles five curated creations into a single mod pack, allowing players to enjoy the most popular fan submissions without searching for them individually.

Contents of the Anniversary Bundle

The bundle features five creations, each selected from Bethesda's Verified Creators list. The modules include an Orc-filled quest, a Dwarven dungeon, a Dwemer ancient weapon, an upbeat follower, and a cozy home. The most highlighted addition is Kaitryn Fair‑Shadows, a fully fledged companion voiced by Chloe Elmore. Kaitryn reacts to quests from the main storyline, DLCs, guilds, Daedric quests, and even world details such as the weather and player location. She also has her own approval system and can be romanced and married.

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Other bundles are available at the same price, including the Ancient Treasures: Echoes of Adventure bundle and the Kinggath Creations bundle. The sale price for the Anniversary Bundle is 1500 Credits, whereas each creation normally costs 3000 Credits when purchased separately.

Availability and Expiration

The discounted collections are available in the Creation menu until December 12. After that date, the Bundle and its component mods will be removed from the menu, and players will lose the discounted price. Bethesda released the bundle in direct alignment with the exact 15‑year anniversary date, signalling a curated celebration rather than a typical mod release.

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Impact on the Skyrim Community

For fans who have not recently played Skyrim, the bundle offers a ready‑to‑install package that refreshes the experience with new content and polished modding support. It also reminds the community that Skyrim remains relevant, with 15 years of legacy and ongoing fan creativity. By providing a pre‑packaged, verified selection of mods, Bethesda aims to keep the game alive for new and older players alike while they await the next mainline Elder Scrolls title.

Future of the Franchise

While Skyrim continues to be the only mainline title in the Elder Scrolls lineup for fifteen years, Bethesda's focus on expansions, DLC, and community creations suggests a strategy that keeps the game fresh. The new bundle underscores the company's willingness to support fan content and to celebrate milestones in a way that re‑engages the fan base.