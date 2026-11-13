Bethesda Confirms Fallout 5 Pre-Production and New Remasters in Future Roadmap

Bethesda Game Studios announces Fallout 5 is in pre-production using Creation Engine 3, alongside remasters and a new Obsidian collaboration, prioritizing Elder Scrolls VI for now.

Bethesda Game Studios has officially clarified its upcoming development roadmap, confirming that Fallout 5 is currently in the pre-production phase. This announcement addresses long-standing fan concerns following years of silence regarding major franchise entries. The studio revealed these plans to rebuild trust after a period marked by limited updates and mixed reception for recent releases.

Fallout 5 and Remasters in Development

The primary focus of the new update is the confirmation that Fallout 5 is actively being developed using the Creation Engine 3. In addition to the next mainline entry, Bethesda stated that both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are currently undergoing remastering processes. These projects aim to bring the classic titles up to modern standards, although specific features remain undisclosed.

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A collaboration between Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment for a brand-new Fallout title was also reported. While the studio acknowledged this partnership, they provided few additional details regarding the scope or release timeline. Fans are waiting for more concrete information about this joint venture, which follows the recent transition of creative control for the franchise.

Todd Howard Engages Directly with Community

Todd Howard, head of Bethesda Game Studios, took to the r/Games subreddit to communicate directly with the player base. He explained that the recent disclosure was an attempt to break the studio's usual quiet demeanor and share what has been happening over the past several years. Howard emphasized that he reads comments regularly and values the passion shown by the community.

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He invited players to continue providing feedback, suggesting that many great ideas originate from Reddit discussions. By encouraging upvotes for popular suggestions, Howard signaled an effort to make the development process more transparent and responsive. This marks a significant shift in how the studio engages with its most dedicated fans.

Fan Skepticism and Priority Clarification

Despite the positive news, many fans remain skeptical due to the long wait times associated with the studio. The next Elder Scrolls installment, The Elder Scrolls VI, was first teased in 2018 with a brief trailer. Eight years later, no release window has been confirmed, leading to frustration among players who feel the studio has not delivered adequate updates.

Bethesda clarified that The Elder Scrolls VI remains the absolute top priority for the development team. This means that all Fallout projects, including Fallout 5 and the remasters, are still years away from launch. The studio has not provided trailers or promotional images to accompany the recent announcement, leaving the community to speculate on future progress.

Impact of Recent Releases and Future Outlook

The announcement comes after a difficult period for Bethesda, which faced criticism for Starfield being considered a flop. Fallout 76 continues to receive updates, but the lack of a new major release has strained relations with the fanbase. Players have expressed disappointment, with some comparing the wait for a new Fallout game to waiting two decades for a main entry.

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Concerns about performance quality for the upcoming remasters were also highlighted by users. Some players noted that the abandonment of Oblivion has soured their hype for the new Fallout titles. Without visible progress or new media, many fans feel that the studio needs to demonstrate tangible results to regain confidence in its development pipeline.