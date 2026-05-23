Bethenny Frankel Wary of Being in a Relationship During Holiday Season

Bethenny Frankel has expressed her desire to be in a successful relationship, mainly for herself and her daughter, as they've faced challenging times during holidays. The Skinnygirl founder acknowledged past trauma and desires to connect with a community and find purpose.

"I want to be in a successful relationship for myself and my daughter because we’re rolling very light and it comes up during holidays," Frankel, 55, claimed on the Tuesday, May 19, episode of the " Aspire ".

She continued, "There are a lot of personal things going on within her family dynamic, let’s just say, that have made it that I want her to be more part of a community.

" Frankel and Hoppy, 54, were married from 2010 to 2012, during which period they welcomed their now-16-year-old daughter Bryn. Amid their contentious divorce, Frankel and Hoppy haven been on the best of terms since their lengthy divorce and custody battle. In May 2025, sharing the reason for the mother-daughter pairs move to the Sunshine State. Another topic is the divorce and custody battle between Frankel and Hoppy.

A third topic is the relationship advice given by Frankel and the specifics surrounding her 10-year divorce and mother-daughter relationship





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Relationships Personal Experience Divorce Custody Bethenny Frankel Aspire Jason Hoppy Successful Relationship Holidays Community Divorce Custody Battle

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