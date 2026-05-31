Bethenny Frankel Steals the Show at Miami Swim Week Runway with Energetic Performance

Bethenny Frankel dazzled at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami, showcasing multiple swimsuits and dancing with models. The reality star is also enjoying a new, intentional romance with boyfriend Shane Campbell.

Bethenny Frankel made a bold and vibrant return to the runway at Miami Swim Week , captivating audiences during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach.

The 55-year-old Real Housewives alum confidently showcased a series of striking two-piece swimsuits, beginning with a crochet striped bikini that highlighted her toned physique. She then transitioned into a sleek strappy black two-piece, complete with fingerless gloves, and later delivered a memorable 'Baywatch moment' in a plunging red swimsuit reminiscent of Pamela Anderson. Despite sharing the catwalk with professional models, Bethenny asserted her presence with energetic dancing, often strutting alongside Erin Marley Klay, a 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie.

Backstage, she continued the celebration, filming playful dance videos with the models and humorously declaring, 'your mother has arrived' on social media. This appearance comes amid a newly radiant chapter in Bethenny's personal life. She recently made her romance with Shane Campbell, a former professional hockey player and investment banker, Instagram official. The couple, who were first linked last month, enjoyed a public date at the 2026 Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach.

According to sources, Bethenny is 'the happiest she's ever been' and is embracing an 'intentional dating era.

' Insiders noted they were inseparable at events, holding hands throughout. Shane's chivalrous behavior has impressed Bethenny; she shared a story about their five-hour date and his efforts to plan thoughtful outings, comparing some experiences to fantasy scenarios from The Bachelor. She emphasized her newfound standards, advising women to 'not settle' or accept minimal effort from partners, advocating for men who 'have a plan to move the ball forward.

' Bethenny's journey to this joyful moment follows her previous marriage to Jason Hoppy, with whom she coparents their 15-year-old daughter, Bryn. Her renewed confidence extends beyond her relationship into her entrepreneurial ventures. She recently launched a dating membership community called The Core, where she encourages members to raise their standards and recognize their worth. Her message is clear: she is thriving, both on and off the runway, surrounded by love, success, and a supportive community.

Her runway show appearance was not just a fashion statement but a declaration of self-assurance, symbolizing a woman who is fully in control of her narrative and unapologetically celebrating her happiness





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