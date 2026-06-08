Bethenny Frankel says these two ‘frizz-busters’ are the key to sleek hair: ‘Like water off a duck’s ass’

“It blocks frizz from getting into your hair for at least four days,” Frankel’s hairstylist explained. “It repels water.”

If you are one of those blessed people whose hair never frizzes, lucky you! However, the rest of us tend to get flyaways and frizziness as soon as we step outdoors in the months between May and September.about her “breaking news hair recipe” for banishing frizz, we were all ears.

In an unsponsored post, the “RHONY” legend said she usedcan be used even on fine hair without weighing it down, keeping tresses sleek, shiny and hydrated with a delicious wild rose scent. The popular French hair care line happened to also be a sponsor of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show.to her hair before she hit the catwalk, leading the swimsuit model to caption the Reel, “I’m Team Kérastase now.

”“It blocks frizz from getting into your hair for at least four days,” Frankel’s glam pro explained.

“It repels water. ”While Kérastase products are more expensive than those from drugstore brands, the customer added, the line is “worth every penny, as it is superior to them in every way. ”Frankel routinely praises this L’Oréal Paris product. It comes in multiple shades and offers a tint of illuminating color.

“It’s not a luxury beauty item in price, but it’s absolutely luxurious,” Frankel told Page Six Style. More than 30,000 bottles of this multipurpose product have been purchased this month.

“This is a skincare oil that’s good for healing, if you ever have burns or any issue or irritation,” Frankel explained. Target dark spots with this brightening buy. Frankel said it’s “just as good” as a $160 serum she’s since thrown away.





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