Bethenny Frankel's Viral Nipple Covers Earn Her Seal of Approval at Miami Swim Week

Reality star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel puts Cakes non-adhesive nipple covers to the test on the catwalk, declaring them a game-changer for swimwear.

Bethenny Frankel , the former Real Housewives of New York star turned business mogul, has become an unlikely fashion icon for the TikTok generation. Known for her no-nonsense product reviews and budget-friendly beauty finds, Frankel recently turned heads at Miami Swim Week not just for her stunning swimsuit choices but for the invisible secret weapon she wore underneath.

The Skinnygirl founder took to the runway in a series of teeny bikinis, but what truly caught everyone's attention was what she had underneath: Cakes nipple covers. These non-sticky, reusable silicone covers have been trending on social media, and Frankel's endorsement has sent them into overdrive. During Miami Swim Week, Frankel modeled several daring swimwear looks, including a chain-linked, shell-embellished design that left little to the imagination.

With such revealing tops, the risk of a wardrobe malfunction is high, but Frankel confidently stated that Cakes had her covered. She demonstrated the covers' staying power by twisting, turning, dancing, and even bouncing down the catwalk without a single slip. The covers, made of medical-grade silicone, use body heat to adhere gently without any adhesive, making them comfortable for all-day wear. Unlike sticky bras or traditional nipple covers, Cakes leave no residue and can be reused hundreds of times.

What sets Cakes apart is their simplicity and effectiveness. They are designed to work under any clothing-from sheer fabrics to scoop necks, racerback tanks, and especially bikini tops. Many users have raved about their durability and invisibility under clothes. One shopper mentioned that she has had her pair for two years and they are still going strong.

Even those with larger chests have found success with the Plus size option (D-DDD+). The product has become a staple for those seeking a seamless look without the hassle of adhesive. Frankel's public test at a high-stakes event like Miami Swim Week solidifies her belief in the product. She is known for being brutally honest about what works and what doesn't, so her enthusiastic endorsement carries weight.

Beyond the runway, Frankel has been sharing her love for these covers on social media, comparing them to other high-end products. In a recent Instagram post, she gushed about how they are far superior to sticky bras and emphasized their reusability. The star, who frequently shares both splurges and steals, has found a winner in these affordable covers. Priced around $33, they are an investment that pays off over time.

For anyone tired of dealing with visible bra lines or nipple slips, Cakes Triangles offer a simple solution. They are waterproof, so they hold up during swimming, and they can be cleaned easily with soap and water. As summer approaches and swimsuit season kicks into high gear, Frankel's recommendation is likely to drive even more sales. The message is clear: with Cakes, you can wear the most daring styles with total confidence.

This coverage extends to all aspects of fashion. Whether you are dressing up for a night out or simply want a smooth silhouette under a tight dress, Cakes provides an invisible layer of support. The brand has gained a cult following, with thousands of positive reviews online. Frankel's stamp of approval, however, has taken it to the next level.

She is not just a celebrity endorser; she is a trusted voice in the beauty and fashion community. Her willingness to put the product to the ultimate test-a live runway show-speaks volumes. In a world where sponsored posts often feel staged, Frankel's genuine enthusiasm is refreshing.

In conclusion, Bethenny Frankel's Miami Swim Week appearance was more than just a fashion moment; it was a masterclass in confidence and practical style. By choosing to wear Cakes nipple covers, she demonstrated that looking good doesn't have to involve uncomfortable or unreliable undergarments. For anyone looking to upgrade their swimwear game or simply avoid wardrobe malfunctions, following Frankel's lead is a smart move. The covers are available online and come in various shapes and sizes to suit different needs.

As Frankel herself says, they are a game-changer. And given her track record of honest reviews, that is a statement worth trusting





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Bethenny Frankel Cakes Nipple Covers Miami Swim Week Non-Adhesive Nipple Covers Swimwear

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