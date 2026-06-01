Bethenny Frankel's Sports Illustrated Runway Appearance Sparks 'Super Skinny' Culture Debate

Bethenny Frankel's appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show has ignited a social media debate about returning to 'super skinny' beauty standards, while the show also featured models of diverse body types.

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel has become the center of a heated social media debate following her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show at Miami Swim Week.

The 55-year-old, who was the oldest model in the celebrity-filled event on Saturday, walked the runway multiple times showcasing two different bikini designs before joining the finale in a red swimsuit alongside influencer Alix Earle, 25. Videos of the pair dancing hand-in-hand quickly went viral, but the comments section was dominated by concerns about their extremely slender physiques. The top comment, with over 1,200 likes, read, "The fact we are going back to super skinny culture is terrifying.

" Others echoed this sentiment, writing, "This is going to give young girls eating disorders! I feel like there should be a weight and fit requirement to these. It looks horrible," and "This is just not it. What are we doing, people?

Let's get some muscle on our bones.

" Despite the wave of criticism, some commenters defended Frankel's appearance, praising her "incredible" physique and noting that at her age, she has the body of a much younger woman. Frankel, who also graces the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, is the founder of the Skinnygirl brand, a lifestyle empire launched in 2009 that began with low-calorie cocktails and has since expanded to vodka, salad dressings, preserves, and clothing.

Interestingly, her current notably slim figure appears different from her appearance just a few years prior, sparking additional conversation. While the backlash focused on a perceived return to 'super skinny' ideals, it is important to note that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway did feature diverse body types. The show included renowned curve model Hunter McGrady and body-positivity advocate Ilona Maher, an Olympic medal-winning rugby player, among others.

This highlights the ongoing tension within fashion and media between traditional beauty standards and the push for broader representation. The incident underscores how a single outfit or moment on a high-profile stage can ignite a cultural debate about health, body image, and the messages sent to young audiences through major platforms





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