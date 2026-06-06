Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Popovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff HopesPopovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff Hopes

Bethenny Frankel's $900 Sandals: Get the Look for Less on Amazon

Fashion & Beauty News

Bethenny Frankel's $900 Sandals: Get the Look for Less on Amazon
Bethenny FrankelHèrmes Oran SandalsDesigner Fashion
📆6/6/2026 12:17 PM
📰usweekly
15 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 26% · Publisher: 55%

Bethenny Frankel's latest warm-weather outfit features a pair of designer Hèrmes Oran sandals, which retail for around $900. Amazon offers a similar-looking pair for a fraction of the cost, making it easy to achieve the 'designer look' without breaking the bank.

Bethenny Frankel , the entrepreneur known for her effortless yet put-together style, has once again caught our attention with her latest warm-weather outfit. Posing in front of a mirror, she wore a teal belted mini dress, oversized sunglasses, and a quilted handbag.

The standout piece, however, was her pair of black Hèrmes Oran sandals, a designer favorite that retails for around $900. Fortunately, Amazon offers a similar-looking pair at a fraction of the cost, available in various colors and featuring the same sleek design and easy slip-on style

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

usweekly /  🏆 390. in US

Bethenny Frankel Hèrmes Oran Sandals Designer Fashion Affordable Fashion Amazon

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chace Crawford & P.J. Byrne To Star In Black Comedy At AmazonChace Crawford & P.J. Byrne To Star In Black Comedy At AmazonComing off their characters' antagonist relationship on The Boys, Chace Crawford and P.J. Byrne are set to star in a new black comedy at Amazon.
Read more »

Amazon engineers blast company for spending billions on AI while cutting jobs: ‘Desperate to build’Amazon engineers blast company for spending billions on AI while cutting jobs: ‘Desperate to build’The criticism came as Seattle officials advanced a one-year moratorium on new large-scale data center developments.
Read more »

Chace Crawford & P.J. Byrne To Star In Black Comedy At AmazonChace Crawford & P.J. Byrne To Star In Black Comedy At AmazonComing off their characters' antagonist relationship on The Boys, Chace Crawford and P.J. Byrne are set to star in a new black comedy at Amazon.
Read more »

Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About New Love Interest: 'Do Not Accept Breadcrumbs'Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About New Love Interest: 'Do Not Accept Breadcrumbs'Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel discusses her new relationship with businessman Chris Campbell, sharing lessons she's learned from her past experiences in the dating world.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-06-06 15:17:51