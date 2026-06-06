Bethenny Frankel's $900 Sandals: Get the Look for Less on Amazon

Bethenny Frankel's latest warm-weather outfit features a pair of designer Hèrmes Oran sandals, which retail for around $900. Amazon offers a similar-looking pair for a fraction of the cost, making it easy to achieve the 'designer look' without breaking the bank.

Bethenny Frankel , the entrepreneur known for her effortless yet put-together style, has once again caught our attention with her latest warm-weather outfit. Posing in front of a mirror, she wore a teal belted mini dress, oversized sunglasses, and a quilted handbag.

The standout piece, however, was her pair of black Hèrmes Oran sandals, a designer favorite that retails for around $900. Fortunately, Amazon offers a similar-looking pair at a fraction of the cost, available in various colors and featuring the same sleek design and easy slip-on style





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Bethenny Frankel Hèrmes Oran Sandals Designer Fashion Affordable Fashion Amazon

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