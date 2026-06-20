Bethenny Frankel's $12 Skincare Product Makes Her Look Half Her Age

Bethenny Frankel shares her favorite skincare product that makes her look half her age. The $12 cleanser is a highly-rated Amazon favorite that effectively removes dirt and makeup without leaving behind a dry, stripped feeling. It contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino acids, and ceramides that help to hydrate the skin while protecting the barrier to lock in moisture.

Bethenny Frankel shares her favorite skincare product that makes her look half her age. The $12 cleanser starts as a thick cream and transforms into a light and airy foam that effectively removes dirt and makeup.

According to Frankel, a facialist told her that a cleanser must foam to really get a deep clean. The cleanser is gentle and does not leave behind a dry, stripped feeling. It contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino acids, and ceramides that help to hydrate the skin while protecting the barrier to lock in moisture. The cleanser is fragrance-free and formulated to be safe for sensitive skin.

A five-star reviewer wrote that this cleanser is absolutely worth it and has noticed their skin looking healthier and cleaner after using it every day. In comparison, Meghan Markle uses a $17 cleanser that reviewers call a 'miracle in a bottle' for dry and sensitive skin.

However, Bethenny Frankel's $12 cleanser is a more affordable option that delivers impressive results without breaking the bank. The cleanser is a highly-rated Amazon favorite that is perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly skincare product that really works





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