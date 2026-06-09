Bethenny Frankel on Representing Older Women and Embracing Confidence in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show

Bethenny Frankel discusses her experience walking in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show, her feelings about representing older women, and the empowerment she finds in body positivity and confidence across ages.

On Tuesday, June 9, Bethenny Frankel reflected on her current life stage following her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show. She expressed happiness and pride, noting that she feels she is earning extra credit points now and that people care about her.

She emphasized that the most significant aspect was challenging the narrative that women are discarded or counted out as they age. Frankel stated that she hadn't realized she was representing older women but felt honored by the support, with fans telling her she represented them. She also shared that she loves the SI Swimsuit runway because it showcases confidence across diverse body shapes, sizes, races, and heights, which she finds empowering.

Frankel discussed changing the age construct, highlighting that anti-aging is a major concern. She advised focusing on personality, being entertaining, smart, and commanding a presence, rather than just physical appearance, and encouraged confidence. For the show, Frankel wore a triangle-cup swimsuit and later switched to a black set with sweetheart cups and strappy bottoms. She prepared using SofWave and PureImpact treatments, including muscle-toning devices, to look picture-perfect, noting she did more this year because everyone got in her head





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Bethenny Frankel Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Body Positivity Older Women Confidence Age Construct Anti-Aging Empowerment SI Swimsuit Runway

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