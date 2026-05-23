Bethenny Frankel Discusses Her Relationship Goals and Family Dynamics with Daughter Bryn

Bethenny Frankel, the former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star, opened up about her relationship goals and family dynamics with her 16-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy, during an episode of The businesswoman. She revealed that she wants to be in a successful relationship for herself and her daughter because they are 'rolling very light' and that she wants her daughter to be more part of a community.

The former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star shared rare insight into her and ex-husband Jason Hoppy's dynamic when it comes to their 16-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy.

'I want to be in a successful relationship for myself and my daughter because we're rolling very light and it comes up during holidays,' Frankel admitted while on Tuesday's episode of The businesswoman. 'I want a unit, I want a family,' she confessed to host Emma Grede. 'I want to be part of a team, and I want to work for sure because I believe in the power of purpose and I believe in being connected to something.

I just want enough of the vehicle that I can still connect with an audience in the way that I do now and laugh.





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Bethenny Frankel Relationship Goals Family Dynamics Daughter Bryn Unit Family Team Work Power Of Purpose Audience Connection Laugh

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