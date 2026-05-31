Bethenny Frankel Commands Runway at Miami Swim Week Amid New Romance

Bethenny Frankel turned heads and embraced her 'mother' persona during a dynamic runway walk at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week, while also gushing about her new intentional romance with Shane Campbell.

Bethenny Frankel , the 55-year-old Real Housewives star, made a striking appearance at Miami Swim Week , walking in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on Saturday.

Far from being overshadowed by professional models, she commanded attention with a series of bold swimwear choices. She first showcased a crochet striped bikini that highlighted her toned abs, then switched to a strappy black two-piece accessorized with fingerless gloves, and finally delivered a dramatic moment in a plunging red swimsuit that Channeled a Baywatch vibe.

Her runway walk was energetic and confident; she danced down the catwalk alongside Erin Marley Klay, a 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie, fully embracing the celebratory atmosphere. Backstage, she continued the fun, filming a lively video with models and declaring in the caption that 'your mother has arrived,' a playful nod to her self-proclaimed status as a legend.

While the swimwear showcase was a highlight, much of the surrounding coverage focused on Bethenny's personal life, particularly her new romance with Shane Campbell, a former professional hockey player and investment banker. The couple made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month with a passionate kissing photo from a roller-skating date. According to sources, Bethenny is 'the happiest she's ever been' and is fully in her 'intentional dating era.

' They were first linked last month and made their public debut at the 2026 Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach, where they were reportedly inseparable, holding hands throughout the event. Shane, a senior managing director at FTI Consulting, has impressed Bethenny with his chivalrous and planned approach to dating, which she contrasted with 'breadcrumbs' and low-effort suitors. Bethenny, who recently launched a dating membership community called The Core, shared details of their courtship in an Instagram video.

She recounted how she initially 'shut it down' with a man (presumably Shane) because the communication felt 'a little bread-crumby.

' However, they reconnected at a bar, and he subsequently drove an hour and a half to see her, leading to a five-hour date and a series of 'very planned out and very intentional' subsequent outings. She marveled at his gestures, like picking her up from the airport and orchestrating a date that felt 'like something you would experience on The Bachelor.

' Her message was clear: 'A man has to have a plan to move the ball forward and show you exactly how they feel about you. ' Bethenny, who shares a 15-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, used her platform to encourage women not to 'settle' and to demand respect and effort in relationships.

Her appearance at Swim Week, therefore, was not just a fashion moment but also a statement of self-assurance, intertwined with her new chapter of personal happiness





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Bethenny Frankel Miami Swim Week Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show Shane Campbell Dating Intentional Romance Real Housewives

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