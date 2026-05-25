Bethenny Frankel: An Influencer of Beauty and Style

Bethenny Frankel is not just an entrepreneur but also a style mogul, and she loves sharing her favorite fashion finds on social media. In the news, she talks about her beauty routine and products she actually uses, including the L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect products.

missed. It has something to do with those signature silver curls, luminous complexion and the way she radiates the same warmth she did in three decades ago.

So when she casually name drops products she actually uses on her face, we pay attention. And it turns out, she told the magazine. The L’Oreal Paris ambassador isn’t just slapping her name on products she doesn’t touch. She actually uses the stuff, and she’s a particular fan of the eye cream, the night treatment and the facial moisturizer that’s been quietly winning over Hollywood





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Age Perfect Beauty Routine Careers Celebrity Endorsements Clear Skin Comfort Levels Content Creation Discounts Drugstore Secrets Rides-By-The-Seat-Of-Her-Pants Lifestyle Satisfying Options Skin Elasticity Style Education Test-It-Out-Day Third-Time-Around Beauty Vibrant Complexion

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