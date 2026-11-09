Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu Eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

House of the Dragon actress Bethany Antonia and partner Nancy Xu are the sixth couple voted off Strictly Come Dancing after a split judges decision saves Love Island's Cach Mercer.

Bethany Antonia and her professional dance partner Nancy Xu have become the sixth couple to exit Strictly Come Dancing following a tense dance-off on Sunday night. The 28-year-old actress, known for her role as Lady Baela Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon, was eliminated after surviving last week's historic three-couple dance-off.

Split Judges Decision Saves Cach Mercer

Strictly Come Dancing judges were evenly divided during the results show, leading to a casting vote by head judge Shirley Ballas. Judge Anton Du Beke voted to save Love Island star Cach Mercer and his professional partner Maddie Ingoldsby, while judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse chose to keep Antonia and Xu. Shirley Ballas broke the tie, casting her vote to eliminate Antonia and Xu, thereby sending the House of the Dragon actress home from the competition.

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Foxtrot Performance Against Waltz Routine

The dance-off pit Antonia and Xu against the Love Island duo, requiring a choice between two distinct styles. Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu reprised their Foxtrot set to Leona Lewis's Bleeding Love. In contrast, Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby performed their Waltz to That Ain't You by Mulaa Joans. The performances were closely watched as the judges deliberated on who faced the risk of elimination in this high-stakes round.

Emotional Farewell and Tribute to Partnership

Fighting back tears after receiving the news, Bethany Antonia expressed her profound gratitude for the experience and her partnership with Nancy Xu. She described their time together as a dream come true, noting that Xu brought out a side of her she never thought she would see. Antonia thanked her partner for teaching her so much and missing her dearly, highlighting the magic of performing the specific routine they chose for their exit.

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Nancy Xu Praises Growth and Confidence

Nancy Xu responded to the elimination by praising the actress's resilience and rapid development throughout the competition. Xu noted that she watched Antonia grow in strength and confidence, taking all criticisms on board while showing no fear. She delivered a powerful message to the public, urging women not to say they cannot do something because they can, stating that Antonia made a lot of girls proud by watching her dance.

Previous Eliminations and Injury Updates

Antonia and Xu had narrowly escaped elimination in the previous week during Halloween Week, where they survived against a field including Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb and professional partner Jowita Przystał. Robb and Przystał were subsequently eliminated after all four judges voted to remove them. Another couple, Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu, were absent from the live show as Winstone suffered an abdominal muscle injury during rehearsals and was advised by doctors not to dance.

Current Leaderboard and Upcoming Dates

As the competition moves forward, former Love Island star Dani Dyer and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin have topped the leaderboard with 36 points for their American Smooth routine, receiving a score of 10 from judge Motsi Mabuse. Tabby Stoecker and Mark Karmalita followed with 33 points, while Australian singer Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington scored 31. The remaining couples will return to the BBC ballroom on November 14 at 8pm, with anticipation building toward the annual trip to Blackpool's iconic Tower Ballroom on November 21.