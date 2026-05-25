Beth Dutton's New Life in Dutton Ranch and the Unveiling of Jamie's True Fate

Explore the world of Dutton Ranch, where Beth Dutton has left her past at Yellowstone behind and is determined to revive her family's cattle business. Understand the triumphs, tribulations, and the truth about Jamie Dutton's demise.

Beth Dutton, inspired by their past experiences in Yellowstone, has devoted herself to starting anew in South Texas through the beef business. However, John Dutton , her father, persistently hinders her plans despite the promise of 'peace' she never found at the Dutton Ranch .

Beth reminisces about her most hated brother, Jamie Dutton, who she and Rip Wheeler eliminated in the Yellowstone series finale as vengeance for his role in their father's assassination. She revels in her triumph when she secures a substantial deal for distributing Dutton black angus steaks to a prominent Dallas steakhouse, inviting a new character named Joaquin Reyes to celebrate with her. Jamie, who once made her life unbearable, might still come back to haunt them in Dutton Ranch





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Dutton Ranch Season 1 Episode 3 Jamie Dutton Sarah Atwood John Dutton Rip Wheeler Foot-And-Mouth Disease Joaquin Reyes

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