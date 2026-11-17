Beta Squad members Sharky and King Kenny join I'm A Celebrity to attract Gen Z viewers, expanding the group's influence from 12 million YouTube subscribers to prime time television.

The online phenomenon known as Beta Squad continues its aggressive expansion from digital platforms to traditional broadcast media by launching a second member into the jungle for this year's I'm A Celebrity. Sharky, the founding member of the YouTube group, joins the cast alongside Wayne Rooney and Claire Sweeney, following the successful television trajectories of Nella Rose, GK Barry, and last year's winner, AngryGinge. This strategic casting decision by the production team aims to capture the attention of the Gen Z demographic, a target audience that has increasingly migrated away from conventional evening television toward short-form video content.

Beta Squad Origins and Digital Empire

The collective, which currently commands an impressive 12 million YouTube subscribers, consists of five core members: King Kenny, Chunkz, Niko Omilana, AJ Shabeel, and Sharky. Their rapid ascent into mainstream culture has been marked by lucrative media partnerships and high-profile collaborations with established celebrities such as KSI, Idris Elba, Lily Allen, and professional footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold. This strategic positioning allows the group to leverage their massive online influence to secure prominent roles in television programming, effectively bridging the gap between social media stardom and traditional entertainment industry recognition.

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Sharky, whose real name is Sharmarke Mohamud, brings a unique blend of athletic background and comedic timing to the jungle environment. At thirty years old, he has cultivated a substantial following with 1.4 million Instagram followers and 2.3 million TikTok fans. His journey began in the Netherlands before his family moved to London, where he developed into a promising footballer within the Tottenham Hotspur development squad. He later transitioned his passion for the sport into a media career, hosting the Sharky Does Sports podcast and managing the SDS FC team in the Baller League.

King Kenny's Rise From Hardship to Television Talent

Parallel to Sharky's jungle debut, King Kenny has emerged as BBC's hottest new talent following his compelling appearance on the second series of Celebrity Traitors. Born Kenny Oghenovo Ojuederie, the twenty-nine-year-old overcame significant childhood poverty in Watford, Hertfordshire, growing up as one of fourteen siblings. He has been open about his difficult upbringing, revealing that his family's financial struggles often left him with inadequate meals and inferior footwear compared to his peers. Despite these early challenges, he persisted in his media ambitions, launching his YouTube channel at sixteen years old after saving money from jobs at McDonald's and ASDA to replace a broken camera.

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His career trajectory has included academic pursuits in media studies at Brunel University of London and numerous boxing tournaments, though he announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year due to a rib injury. Beyond physical performance, King Kenny is now expanding his creative portfolio by launching a music career alongside his ongoing television work. His ability to connect with audiences through authentic storytelling about his background has resonated strongly with viewers, proving that digital influencers can translate their online charisma into compelling television personalities.

Real-World Impact and Future Media Landscape

The inclusion of Beta Squad members signals a permanent shift in how broadcasting networks approach audience engagement and talent acquisition. By integrating creators who already possess dedicated, highly engaged fanbases, traditional shows can secure immediate viewership among younger demographics who are increasingly difficult to reach through conventional advertising methods. This trend suggests that future entertainment programming will likely rely more heavily on cross-platform stars who can drive traffic from social media apps to linear television broadcasts. The success of Sharky and King Kenny will likely encourage further investments in digital-native talent, reshaping the casting strategies for major television events in the coming years.