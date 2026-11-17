YouTube stars Sharky and King Kenny from Beta Squad enter I'm A Celebrity. Discover their backgrounds, social media success, and what fans expect from the group on the show.

YouTube stars Sharky and King Kenny, prominent members of the digital collective Beta Squad, have joined the cast of I'm A Celebrity for the current season. This strategic move marks another step in the show's effort to attract younger demographics by featuring established internet personalities alongside traditional celebrities. The inclusion of these influencers aims to bridge the gap between legacy television audiences and the rapidly growing Gen Z viewership.

Sharky Background And Online Career

Sharky, whose real name is Sharmarke Mohamud, brings a substantial digital following to the jungle. He currently commands 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 2.3 million followers on TikTok. His content is primarily defined by humorous challenges, football-related discussions, and quick-witted commentary that has resonated with millions of viewers online. He began creating videos at the age of 15 before expanding his reach to other platforms.

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Born in the Netherlands, Sharky relocated to London during his childhood. He was a promising football prospect during his youth, participating in the development squad at Tottenham Hotspur. He has since transitioned his passion for the sport into a professional media career, hosting the Sharky Does Sports podcast. He also manages SDS FC within the Baller League, maintaining a strong connection to athletic competition.

Sharky is 30 years old and joins the show alongside other notable figures such as Wayne Rooney, Claire Sweeney, and Chloe Burrows. He expressed excitement about the upcoming trial, noting that he enjoys eating challenges on his YouTube channel. He admitted that these challenges often result in him gagging or vomiting, creating a compilation of such moments available for his audience to watch.

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King Kenny From Hardship To Television Star

King Kenny, real name Kenny Oghenovo Ojuederie, represents a different trajectory within the Beta Squad. At 29 years old, he recently gained significant mainstream recognition through his appearance on Celebrity Traitors series two. This exposure has positioned him as one of the BBC's most prominent new talent figures. His journey to fame began in Watford, Hertfordshire, where he grew up as one of 14 children in a household facing severe financial difficulties.

Kenny started his YouTube career at age 16 by uploading prank videos and vlogs. His early progress was halted when his mother's camera broke. To finance a replacement, he worked at McDonald's and ASDA. He eventually enrolled in a media studies course at Brunel University of London, which provided the academic foundation for his creative endeavors. He launched his channel in 2013, gradually building his subscriber base.

His career faced a public relations challenge in October 2016 when he was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. The incident occurred while he was filming a prank on a university campus where he dressed as an evil clown wielding a chainsaw. He was released on bail and later issued an apology, clarifying that his friends were aware of the stunt. He officially joined Beta Squad in 2019.

Beta Squad Collective And TV Dominance

Beta Squad is a collaborative group that has amassed 12 million subscribers on YouTube. The collective includes King Kenny, Chunkz, Niko Omilana, and AJ Shabeel. The group has successfully transitioned from online content to traditional television, securing lucrative deals and appearances in recent weeks. This shift demonstrates their growing influence across multiple media platforms.

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The members have collaborated with high-profile figures such as KSI, Idris Elba, Lily Allen, and footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold. These partnerships have expanded their reach beyond their initial digital audience. King Kenny has also pursued a music career alongside his media work. He is a keen boxer who has competed in numerous tournaments, although he announced his retirement from the sport in May of this year due to a rib injury.

Group Reaction And Future Outlook

The Beta Squad members are supporting Sharky as he enters the jungle. They are eager to see how he performs in the challenging environment. Sharky mentioned that they are leading the charge online, indicating a coordinated effort to engage their fanbase during the broadcast. The group's presence on television signals a broader trend of digital creators breaking into mainstream entertainment.

The casting of influencers follows a pattern established by previous seasons featuring Nella Rose, GK Barry, and last year's winner AngryGinge. This strategy has been credited with bringing fresh energy and new audiences to the program. As Sharky and King Kenny prepare for their jungle debut, their combined followers represent a significant potential viewership for the upcoming episodes. The success of their venture will likely influence future casting decisions for reality television formats.