Bet365 Offers $365 in Bonus Bets for NBA Finals Game 5 Between Knicks and Spurs

New customers can claim a welcome promotion from bet365 that provides $365 in bonus bets after placing a $10 qualifying bet on the NBA Finals Game 5. The offer applies to the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup regardless of the bet outcome and includes responsible gambling tools. Terms and state restrictions apply.

The 2025 NBA Finals have reached a decisive point with Game 5 between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs set for Saturday night.

This matchup presents a critical moment in the series, and online sportsbook bet365 is offering a significant welcome promotion for new customers looking to bet on the action. The offer allows new users to place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $365 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. The bonus bets can be used on various markets throughout the remainder of the NBA playoffs and beyond, providing substantial betting credit to new players.

To qualify, the initial wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, and the bonus bets expire seven days after being credited. The promotion is available in most states where bet365 operates, with specific exclusions noted for Illinois, while Pennsylvania and New Jersey users also receive additional spins.

The steps to claim are straightforward: download the bet365 app or visit the website, create a new account, deposit at least $10, and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Knicks vs. Spurs game. After the bet settles, the $365 in bonus bets is automatically credited. The platform emphasizes responsible gambling, providing tools such as deposit limits, spending caps, time-outs, and self-assessment tests.

Users can set daily, weekly, or monthly limits on deposits and wagers, and the legal betting age is confirmed during registration. These features aim to promote a safe and controlled betting environment. Additional support resources are listed for those experiencing gambling-related issues, including national helplines and state-specific services. The article also mentions competing promotions from other sportsbooks like BetMGM and FanDuel, highlighting the competitive landscape of sports betting bonuses during major sporting events.

The core news focuses on the availability of the bet365 bonus for the NBA Finals Game 5, the mechanics of the promotion, and the broader context of responsible gaming measures. The text includes multiple references to the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup, the steps to participate, and the terms and conditions that apply. The promotional nature of the content is balanced with information about gambling help resources, aligning with industry standards for such announcements.

The narrative underscores the significance of the game as a potential closeout contest and positions the bonus as an enticing entry point for new bettors





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Bet365 Bonus NBA Finals Knicks Vs Spurs Sports Betting Promotion Welcome Offer

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