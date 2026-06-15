bet365 Offers $365 in Bonus Bets for Iran vs New Zealand World Cup Match

New bet365 users can claim $365 in Bonus Bets by placing a $10 qualifying wager on Iran vs New Zealand, a key Group G fixture. Learn how to sign up, meet the odds requirement, and use responsible gambling tools.

Use the bet365 bonus code to get $365 in Bonus Bets for Iran vs New Zealand in Group G action this summer. The offer is available for new users heading into Group G play.

As of Monday, June 15, new users can lock in this welcome offer and apply it to the Iran vs New Zealand match, which carries significant weight in early tournament standings. The promotion is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $365 in Bonus Bets after your wager settles.

No promo code is required to claim this offer; however, new customers must sign up through the bet365 website or app and claim the promotion within 30 days of registering. A minimum deposit of $10 is needed to participate. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. If you bet $10 on Iran to win and the result is favorable, you keep your winnings plus receive the $365 in Bonus Bets.

If your $10 bet on New Zealand does not win, you still receive the $365 in Bonus Bets once the wager settles. Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, but any returns generated from them are added to your withdrawable balance. Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion. Cashed-out bets, live in-game bets settled as a push, and bets marked as no action do not count toward the requirement.

This offer is valid in all applicable states except Illinois. New users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey also receive 50 Spins as part of the welcome offer. Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination will count toward the settled bets requirement, so plan your Iran vs New Zealand wager accordingly to maximize eligibility.

Getting started with bet365 ahead of Iran vs New Zealand is simple: create a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No promo code is needed, but be sure to claim the promotion within 30 days of completing registration. Select a deposit method and transfer at least $10 to your new account balance to qualify.

Navigate to the Iran vs New Zealand market and place a qualifying wager of $10 or more, ensuring at least one selection has odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited and can be used across available markets before they expire in 7 days.

Additional terms may apply, such as getting single bets paid out if the team you back goes 18 points ahead; for multiple bets, the selection will be marked as a winner under specific conditions. bet365 emphasizes responsible gambling, offering tools like deposit limits, spending caps, wager caps, and time limits to help users maintain control. The platform provides educational resources and a self-assessment test to identify potential problem gambling behaviors.

These features are displayed throughout registration, and support services are available via helplines. The text also mentions other promotional codes from Kalshi and BetMGM for the same match, but they are separate offers. Note that the bet365 welcome offer is subject to state restrictions and standard terms





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