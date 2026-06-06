bet365 bonus code: Bet $10, get $365 in bonus bets for French Open Women’s Final

Bet $10, Get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, at the French Open with the bet365 bonus code.

Numerous premature exits in the bracket have led to this Final at Roland-Garros, where a new Grand Slam winner will be crowned.is versatile and can be used across various sports, including NBA, NHL, soccer, and tennis, as well as any other market available on the platform. when they create an account, make a qualifying deposit and wager, and get $365 in bonuses no matter the outcome of their first bet.

Simple. Remember, new users must be physically present in either Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, or Virginia at the time of sign-up to be eligible for this promotion. The bet365 bonus code can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way. This year’s French Open winner will be someone other than Iga Swiatek or Coco Gauff for the first time since 2021.

Swiatek was ousted in the Round of 16 by Maria Kostyuk, and Gauff was defeated in the third round by Anastasia Potapova. Moreover, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka did not make it past the quarterfinals, losing to Diana Shnaider. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater.

Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New customers only. This code is used for marketing and tracking purposes only. T&CS, time limits and exclusions apply.

Mike Turay is a sports journalist and editor who closely follows the NBA, NFL, college sports and UFC. He has demonstrated expertise in both NBA and NFL player prop bets for nearly three years. Mike is also highly knowledgeable about the sportsbook offer landscape, frequently trying and reviewing the latest apps and sites.





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