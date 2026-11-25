BET President Louis Carr announces the return of the Soul Train Awards to its Chicago roots. The 2026 event airs Nov 27 on CBS and BET, revitalizing the iconic brand for a new generation.

BET President Louis Carr has officially announced the return of the Soul Train Awards to Chicago, ending a two-year hiatus that had left fans and industry professionals waiting for the revival of this cultural institution. The decision marks a significant homecoming for the event, which originally launched in the city in 1970 before relocating to Los Angeles just one year later. Carr, a Garfield Park native who grew up in the West Side neighborhood, cited a direct response to viewer feedback as the primary catalyst for bringing the show back to its birthplace.

Executive Decision Reverses Hiatus

Two years ago, leaders at Black Entertainment Television made the strategic choice to pause the Soul Train Awards, but the absence of the program quickly revealed its enduring value to the audience. Carr recalled hearing consistently from viewers who expressed dissatisfaction with the break, questioning why such an iconic brand was being put on hold. He emphasized that the pause was not intended to diminish the show but rather to allow for a strategic review of how to best honor its legacy moving forward. The current revival aims to address those concerns by reinstating the awards with renewed energy and a clear focus on community pride.

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The Soul Train Awards were originally created in 1987 and aired annually until the hiatus began in 2024. The show has a deep historical tether to the Chicago area, having been conceived by Bronzeville native Don Cornelius. Although production moved to Los Angeles in 1971 when the television series became nationally syndicated, the cultural footprint of Soul Train remains deeply embedded in Chicago's history. Carr believes that returning the awards to the city where it all began is the most authentic way to celebrate the show's impact on Black culture and entertainment.

Personal History Drives Vision

Carr's personal connection to the franchise is extensive and dates back to his time as a high school student. As a freshman at Lane Tech, he appeared on the original Soul Train program, a memory he shares with distinct clarity. He described his look from that era, noting he wore loud colors like lime greens and red, which he attributed to a West Side style influence. He also recalled having a significant amount of hair, with an afro that was reportedly larger than that of his fellow guest, a detail that highlights the show's celebration of natural Black aesthetics during that period.

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He viewed his early appearances on the show as a formative experience that helped young people understand the broader influence of Black culture. He noted that while the program was distinct from competitors like American Bandstand, it attracted a similar audience base that appreciated its unique representation. Now, as the President of BET, which boasts approximately 67,000,000 subscribers and features hit series such as Sistas, The Oval, and House of Payne, Carr holds the authority to reshape the network's programming. He sees the revival of the Soul Train Awards as an opportunity to provide similar possibilities for young kids on the West Side and across all neighborhoods in the city.

Strategic Return and Broadcast Details

The 2026 Soul Train Awards are scheduled to air on Friday, November 27. The broadcast will be distributed across two major networks, CBS and BET, reaching a national audience simultaneously. The event is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, which corresponds to 7 p.m. CT, ensuring viewers in the Chicago area can tune in at a convenient prime-time hour. Carr described his motivation for the return as a sense of honor and respect for Chicago, hoping the production will open up more opportunities for the local entertainment industry.

This revival serves as more than just a television event; it is a strategic move to leverage the brand's heritage for future growth. By anchoring the awards in Chicago, BET aims to stimulate local economic activity and spotlight talent from the region. Carr's leadership at the network has consistently focused on setting a vision that aligns with the values of its subscriber base. The return of the Soul Train Awards represents a fulfillment of a long-standing cultural promise, bridging the gap between the show's origins in 1970 and its current status as a major awards ceremony.