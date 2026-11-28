BET Announces New Chaka Khan Humanitarian Awards At Friday's Soul Train Awards

Julianne Hough’s Stylist Addresses Fan Backlash To Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Wardrobe This SeasonChaka Khan at The Soul Train Awards 2026, airing Friday, November 27 on BET and CBS.on Friday announced the creation of the Chaka Khan Humanitarian Award to recognize “musicians and cultural figures who have made outstanding contributions to humanitarianism, community service and social justice.

”. The new honor was revealed at Friday’s Soul Train Awards on BET and CBS. The show, back after a three-year hiatus, was taped in Chicago earlier this month and hosted by Anthony Anderson.

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“My music has given me a voice, but love has given me purpose,” said Khan in a statement about her eponymous honor. “This award isn’t about me; it’s about all of us who believe in lifting others, holding each other up, and building a world where compassion lives. I’m grateful to everyone who walks that path and future generations to carry this forward.