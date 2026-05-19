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Bet $10, Get $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals

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Bet $10, Get $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals
Eastern Conference FinalsCavaliers Vs. KnicksGalaxy Bet
📆5/19/2026 9:36 PM
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New bettors can take advantage of a strong welcome offer before Tuesday's tip-off in the Eastern Conference Finals. For the offer, deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. To claim the offer, enter code instead.

Use the bet365 bonus code to claim Bet $10, Get $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals .

To qualify for the offer, deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. With Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers riding momentum from a Game 7 rout of the Detroit Pistons, and Jalen Brunson leading a Knicks squad that has won seven straight by an average of 26.4 points, there is no shortage of compelling betting angles for Game 1 and beyond.

Select a deposit method and add a minimum of $10 to your new account balance

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Eastern Conference Finals Cavaliers Vs. Knicks Galaxy Bet Welcome Offer Bonuses

 

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