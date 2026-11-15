Best Workout Headphones 2024: Galaxy Buds Alternatives Reviewed

Discover top-rated workout headphones like the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 and Apple AirPods 5. Compare features, battery life, and sound quality for fitness enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy Buds remain a popular choice for fitness enthusiasts due to their IP57 sweat resistance, ergonomic design, and active noise cancellation. However, users who prefer non-Android ecosystems or seek alternative sound profiles have viable competitors. We evaluated leading alternatives including the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, Apple AirPods 5, and Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 to identify superior options for running and strength training.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Design and Features

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 utilizes an improved wingtip design that offers a secure fit for users who find standard earbud shapes uncomfortable. These earhooks are fifty percent smaller than the previous generation and include five ear tip sizes to ensure a customized fit. The device includes a heart rate sensor, physical volume buttons, and an action button for music control. It also features both active noise cancellation and transparency modes to adapt to different workout environments.

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Beats Audio Performance and Battery Life

Sound quality is driven by Apple's H2 chip, which delivers punchier bass compared to previous models. The internal components include a new amplifier, next-gen acoustic mesh, and axial-aligned transducers for precise sound delivery. Battery life provides up to ten hours on a single charge and extends to forty-five hours with the charging case. The earbuds carry an IPX4 rating for protection against light rain and sweat during intense exercise sessions.

Apple AirPods 5 Sound and Spatial Audio

Apple AirPods 5 feature an internal redesign that emphasizes heavier bass while improving high-end audio response. The spatial audio algorithm has been refined to provide more nuance to songs during playback. Users can also utilize manual equalization to create custom sound profiles tailored to their specific listening preferences. This level of customization allows for a highly personalized audio experience during workouts.

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Apple AirPods Pro 3 Health Monitoring Features

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 include a dedicated heart rate monitor that uses infrared light to measure heartbeats during exercise. These metrics integrate with the Apple Watch, Apple Fitness app, and compatible third-party applications for comprehensive health tracking. The earbuds and charging case feature an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance. All components support Apple's Find My network with Precision Find capabilities for easy location tracking.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Open-Ear Technology

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones employ a unique open-ear design that keeps ear canals unobstructed for situational awareness. They utilize a hybrid DualPitch setup that combines bone conduction for mid and high frequencies with air conduction for bass. This technology delivers rich sound and deep bass without the uncomfortable buzzing sensation often associated with traditional bone conduction devices. This approach ensures comfort during long-distance running and other outdoor activities.

Compatibility Considerations for Android Users

Advanced features on the Apple AirPods Pro 3, such as manual equalization and health monitoring, do not function on Android devices. Samsung Galaxy owners will find these earbuds operate as generic Bluetooth headphones when paired with non-Apple phones. Users must weigh the benefit of superior audio hardware against the loss of ecosystem-specific software integrations. These alternatives provide compelling options for those seeking performance beyond the standard Samsung Galaxy Buds lineup.