Best Witchy Novels of the Past Ten Years: Four Standout Books

Four standout witchy novels from the past decade, including Witches, VenCo and The Bewitching, show how the genre spans fantasy, satire, magical realism and horror.

Witchy novels resist easy categorization, and that flexibility is part of their appeal. According to a ScreenRant list of the best witchy novels of the past ten years, the strongest books stand out for very different reasons. Some rely on immersive fantasy world-building, others draw on real-life witchy traditions within magical realism, and some lean into Gothic horror.

The list covers titles from 2022 to 2025 and highlights four books: Witches by Brenda Lozano (2022), Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown (2023), VenCo by Cherie Dimaline (2023), and The Bewitching by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (2025). ScreenRant argues that the shared quality across all of them is the ability to make magic feel completely real, regardless of genre or setting.

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Magical Realism and Family Curses in Witchy Novels

Witches by Brenda Lozano follows Zoe, an investigative journalist reporting on the murder of Paloma, a beloved curandera who was found dead after hinting at the existence of a book of magic. Zoe's reporting leads her to a remote mountain village, where Paloma's surviving cousin Feliciana carries on her magical practices and may hold information about the death.

Lozano does not treat the story as a straightforward murder mystery. Instead, the novel builds dueling narratives of two women, one who understands the world through hard facts and reporting and the other through mysticism, whose fates prove more intertwined than either could imagine. The book is presented as a quintessentially Mexican take on the witch novel.

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Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown takes a different path through familiar territory. ScreenRant compares it to Practical Magic, the cult classic about the Owens sisters, because its family also prefers to keep to themselves in a historical home, practicing magic away from neighbors' prying eyes.

The family in Black Candle Women carries a generational curse: every one of their romantic partners dies early. Unlike their predecessors, they are ready to act against it. Brown's novel is a time-traveling epic that spreads across the country and tracks three generations of magical women as they navigate through, and eventually out of, the curse.

Witchy Novels Blend Satire, Ghost Stories and Road Trips

VenCo by Cherie Dimaline is a witchy novel that is disarmingly funny despite a heavy premise. Lucky St. James, whose Métis family practiced magic generations ago, faces eviction alongside her grandmother, and the tradition had faded before it reached her.

When Lucky discovers a strange artifact in her wall that connects her to an underground coven, the book becomes a madcap cross-country adventure. Dimaline imagines a coven that operates as a corporate conglomerate, laundering money in search of a chosen one who will usher in a new age of magic. A centuries-old witch hunter stalks Lucky as she and her grandmother race to New Orleans before their last hope goes up in flames.

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The Bewitching by Silvia Moreno-Garcia leans more toward ghost story than explicit witch tale. Grad student Minerva grew up hearing ghost stories from her great-grandmother and now studies them for her thesis on Beatrice Tremblay, an obscure horror writer from decades ago. Her research uncovers a secret in Tremblay's archive: her most famous horror novel was inspired by true events, and whatever haunted her might be coming for Minerva next.

What Witchy Novels Reveal About Modern Readers

These four books show that witchy fiction can move between fantasy, satire, horror and realism without losing its sense of magic. Readers who want a sharp social critique can start with VenCo, while those drawn to family drama and time-spanning stories may prefer Black Candle Women.

Readers seeking mystery and cultural depth will find Witches a sharp contrast to the others, because it trades spells for investigation without abandoning the sacred. The Bewitching offers a different appeal for readers who enjoy literary horror that reflects on its own tradition, especially through a graduate student's archival research.

For anyone building a reading list, the ScreenRant selection offers a practical starting point. Each title is listed with a purchase link in the source, and each one answers the question of what makes a witchy story work in its own distinct way.