Best Winter Sun Destinations Under 150 A Night For November To March

Discover top-rated winter sun resorts in the Philippines, Zanzibar, and Canary Islands with nightly rates under 150, featuring detailed hotel guides and travel tips.

The Daily Mail travel team has curated an extensive guide to the best warm-weather sun resorts available from November to March, targeting travelers seeking relief from the UK's shortening days and dreary autumnal weather. This comprehensive selection spans from long-haul getaways to still-warm European destinations, ensuring options for families, couples, and singles at every price point. The travel experts have meticulously trawled for the best-value offerings, trending destinations, and firm favorites to present fifteen top choices for those needing a medicinal dose of Vitamin D.

Under 75 A Night Luxury Options

Boracay Island in the Philippines remains a premier holiday hotspot known for its powdery white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and vibrant nightlife. The Mandarin Nest Boracay, located directly on White Beach, offers a standout four-star experience at a competitive rate starting from £59 per night. This resort provides direct beachfront access, air-conditioned rooms with balconies, a fitness center, and a sun terrace, making it an ideal retreat for budget-conscious luxury seekers.

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For travelers preferring a quick city break with balmy temperatures, Alicante offers average highs between 16C and 17C, which may not be the hottest on the list but serves as a perfect urban escape. The Tandem Portal De Elche is situated in the heart of the city, serving as an excellent base for exploration. Guests praise the beautiful apartments, noting their central location is merely a five-minute walk from the beach and surrounded by numerous shops and restaurants.

Zanzibar, recognized as one of the best destinations during this time of year, features the Treasures of Zanzibar House, a serene boutique hotel refuge in the heart of Stone Town. This budget-friendly option is conveniently close to major attractions such as the Hamamni Persian Baths and the Old Fort. Visitors frequently rave about the location, service, and the delicious breakfast served on the rooftop, offering a true taste of Tanzanian hospitality from £72 per night.

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South of Colombo, Sri Lanka's capital, lies the peaceful suburb of Mount Lavinia, home to the historic Mount Lavinia Hotel. Originally built in the early 1800s as a residence for Sir Thomas Maitland, the British governor of Ceylon, the hotel boasts neo-classical architecture, smart gardens, and an on-site spa. With an abundance of nearby restaurants and bars, this historic gem offers a peaceful winter sun escape starting from just £52 per night.

Budget Breaks Under 100 Per Night

The Dominican Republic stands out as a stellar choice for winter travel, offering fabulous all-inclusive resorts and national parks like the Three Eyes National Park. The three-star Takuma Boutik Hotel allows travelers to secure a budget-friendly getaway for under £100 per night. This tiny boutique hotel features just seven rooms, a swimming pool, and a fabulous beachfront location, making it an exclusive yet affordable option starting from £86 per night.

In Cape Town's exclusive Fresnaye neighborhood, the Grande Kloof Boutique Hotel provides exceptional value for money in an upmarket area. This four-star property is set in a tranquil garden with both hotels and apartments available for guests. Visitors can enjoy a swimming pool and a typically South African barbecue area, known as a braai, with rates starting from £97 per night.

Mountain Views And Premium Escapes

Travelers seeking breathtaking scenery can visit the Parador de Cruz de Tejeda on Gran Canaria, set high in the mountains of the Canary Islands. Located at an altitude of 1,500 meters, the hotel offers stunning views of the mountains and the volcanic Caldera of Tejeda from every room and its hydrothermal swimming pool. The surrounding landscapes are perfect for hikers and climbers, with short and easy trails available for less experienced adventurers.