Best Winter Running Gear for Staying Warm and Visible

From waterproof shoes to cozy headbands, find the perfect winter running gear to keep you warm, visible, and comfortable on chilly runs.

Because the right gear goes a long way when it comes to performing your best and having fun while doing it.

The cult of Altra is alive and well, especially for running on tough terrain. The waterproof outer is just an improvement for taking on the snow. 'Good to wear in 15° F with a pair of thick wool socks. Great grip and foot stability. I've struggled the last couple of winters to find a good shoe for being out for a light trot or just a walk. These are great winter running shoes!' —if you're sticking to neighborhood running and want some water-resistance on your side when it's gloomy and icy. They have reflective strips as well for max visibility. to add to your runners when you *really* need to keep those feet rooted on the road to avoid falls. Just slip them on and let their low-profile but effective spikes do their thing. 'I made it a goal to get off the treadmill and get outside more often for my runs in the winter time. They fit snug enough that I don't worry about them coming off but not tight enough to bother or constrict my feet. stuffed with synthetic insulation placed strategically in the front torso and shoulders to deliver on warmth without slowing you down with bulk. And don't worry, it's water repellent if the weather gets really nasty. 'Lightweight, comfy, with moderate stretch. Warmer than I had thought. Down to 5F with little wind I can wear a running T-shirt. Wind does penetrate some. A medium fits me well and I am 5'10' medium build. ' —because merino wool, used in the fabric blend of these performance socks, really is king when it comes to staying both warm and breathable. Naturally antimicrobial and sweat wicking, it's a foot's best friend. 'Only winter running socks you need. Feet dont get cold on my winter runs. Also works great with casual boots if you’ll be outside during the day.' —with a phone pocket, but most importantly an adjustable strap so if you're wearing gloves or mittens you can still slip this baby on for hydration at your fingertips. 'Perfect size for a 1-hour run! Holds car keys, credit cards, and a gel or two, and is super easy to hold.' —to keep those ears nice and toasty. I always forget how incredibly painful it is when my ears get cold, especially when wind is involved, so do as I say and not as I do. 'Despite being fairly light, this headband is surprisingly warm. It's become my new go to for winter running and back country skiing. I think it looks great too.' —if you want a little more coverage with all that sweet, sweet, stretchy, warm wooly goodness. Confirmed: I'm a Smartwool stan, just look in my winter activewear drawer.'I was looking for a lightweight beanie for cool/cold weather running, and this is perfect. I've tried other brands and materials and they often fit my somewhat large head like a swim cap, or they get super hot and sweaty after the first mile. This one fits the bill perfectly. It is super comfy and the weight is great for active use outdoors. I'd highly recommend it for runners and hikers.' —to provide some light warmth in their own right if you need just a boost *or* to layer under other gloves or mittens if you're taking on some serious conditions. 'I use these as liners for backcountry skiing or solo when I go jogging — they are incredibly comfortable and fit true to size. I have small hands, I purchased a small, and I have no complaints. Get a pair!' —with body-mapped insulation that has all the bells and whistles you're looking for in a cold weather running jacket. I'm talking on-seam handwarmer pockets, a zip pocket, a mesh drop-in pocket for your phone, thumb loops, and super wind-resistant fabric. I know, it's a lot of goodness to take in.for keeping snow, ice, rocks, and dirt from sneaking up and over the edge of your runners, irritating your feet and temporarily halting your run. And you guessed it, they're water repellent, too.to rock solo or under a vest or jacket, depending on just how brutal the weather is. But regardless, it'll help you retain some heat without feeling scratchy. Thanks, flat-seam construction.'I was looking for some base layers for running and hiking and this has been perfect! It's comfortable, fit true to size, and wicks moisture nicely. Would definitely recommend!' —with a built-in balaclava hood if wind on the face, especially when you first hit the road, is a no-go. An inner zip pocket stores your keys and thumb loops deliver even more coziness.to tuck into those pockets for days when your body heat just won't cut it and you need to call in some backup.because layering is the name of the game, and thin but effective garments are the sta





