Best Under $5 Snacks in Bay Area: Egg Rolls, Tarts and More

Discover 10 affordable treats under $5 in the Bay Area. From San Jose egg rolls to Livermore ice cream, find budget-friendly bites for Gen Z and locals.

The Bay Area culinary scene offers an unexpected refuge for budget-conscious consumers seeking comfort without financial strain. Recent trends indicate that Generation Z adults aged 18 to 24 frequently purchase small indulgences to navigate weekly stressors. This behavior persists despite rising costs at gas stations and grocery stores across the region.

King Eggroll Fresh Made Daily

King Eggroll locations in San Jose provide freshly prepared pork, chicken, and vegetable egg rolls for $2.15 each. These items are cooked throughout every day of the year at three distinct spots. The Tran family recipe blends Vietnamese and Chinese influences using hand-chopped vegetables on-site.

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Shrimp balls are also available for $2.60 per piece. For decades, these crispy snacks have served as popular choices for Silicon Valley office parties and holiday gatherings. They function effectively as quick grab-and-go options for workers needing a midday energy boost.

Meadowlark Dairy Soft Serve Treats

Meadowlark Dairy in Livermore draws long lines for its soft-serve ice cream, which remains exceptionally affordable. A small cone costs just $3.50 and comes in five staple flavors including vanilla, chocolate, orange, strawberry, and pineapple. All three vegan options cater to diverse dietary preferences.

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Seasonal varieties such as Bananas Foster, Honeydew Melon, Pumpkin Spice, and Cheesecake rotate regularly to keep customers returning. For $4, patrons can mix the soft serve with a frozen beverage slushy to create a Diablo. A supremely decadent milkshake is available for $5.

Sweetgreen Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Sweetgreen restaurants across Campbell, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, San Mateo, Walnut Creek, San Jose, Berkeley, and Oakland offer roasted sweet potatoes for $4.45. This fast-casual chain allows customers to order a takeout box of skin-on spuds plus a dipping sauce instead of a full meal.

The soft potatoes are packed with Vitamins A and C along with antioxidants. They provide a nutritious and super filling snack option for health-conscious individuals. The rotating selection ensures that customers always have access to fresh produce-based alternatives.

Pastelaria Adega Portuguese Tarts

Pastelaria Adega in downtown San Jose sells freshly baked pastéis de nata for $4 each. Jessica Carreira and her team bake these flaky-crusted treats from Wednesday through Sunday until they sell out. The bakery operates as part of the Michelin-honored Adega/Petiscos restaurant family.

Flavors include seasonal pumpkin and apple cinnamon alongside fruit, ube, and traditional versions. Guava and passionfruit tarts remain the most popular due to the acidity of tropical fruits balancing the sweetness. These items highlight the region's Portuguese heritage.

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HoneyBaked Ham Protein Cups

HoneyBaked Ham locations now offer new snack cups filled with ham or smoked turkey for $4.95 each. These portions are sliced fresh while customers wait and come with hickory honey mustard condiments. The repositioning targets the current protein craze among consumers.

The products taste best when brought to room temperature or microwaved briefly for 15 seconds. This strategy transforms a longtime holiday meal purveyor into a convenient daily delicatessen. It provides high-protein options for those avoiding heavy meals.

Milan International Samosas

Milan International grocery store in Berkeley features piping-hot vegetarian samosas for $1 each. Located on University Avenue, the store competes with ambient fragrances of basmati rice and chat masala. Staffers confirm that the samosas are homemade behind the counter.

This well-stocked grocery rewards visitors with one of the best cheap eats in the area. The low price point makes it accessible for students and families alike. It stands out among other Indian stores in the neighborhood for its authentic offerings.