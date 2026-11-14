Best Ultra-Thin OLED TVs 2024: Slim LG, Samsung, and Sony Models Ranked

Compare the thinnest OLED TVs including Samsung S95F and LG G5. Discover top picks for gaming, brightness, and wall-mount aesthetics with expert reviews.

Ultra-thin OLED televisions have transitioned from niche luxury items to mainstream staples, with panel depths shrinking significantly in recent years. This architectural evolution allows viewers to mount displays seamlessly against walls, eliminating the need for bulky entertainment centers. We evaluated five specific models based on customer satisfaction scores, physical dimensions, and feature sets to identify the most worthwhile investments for modern home theaters.

Samsung S95F Thinnest Design

The Samsung S95F stands as the thinnest television on this list, measuring less than half an inch in depth. This slim profile is less than half the thickness of the LG G5. Despite its minimal size, the device supports a 165Hz refresh rate for high-end gaming. The model includes seven years of operating system updates. It typically retails at a premium price point.

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LG G5 Gallery Design

The LG G5 measures exactly one inch thick, creating a flush wall-mount aesthetic. It supports a 165Hz refresh rate and includes Dolby Vision. The unit features a five-year warranty on the OLED panel. LG includes a Gallery+ app for displaying art. The 65-inch variant is priced affordably compared to competitors.

Samsung S90F Brightness

The Samsung S90F measures under two inches and achieves an average 4.8-star rating from Best Buy reviewers across more than 900 reviews. It features 4K AI Upscaling Pro and HDR10+. The display supports VRR gaming at 144Hz. It is ideal for bright rooms due to superior luminance.

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LG C5 Gamer Features

The LG C5 is approximately two inches thick and has over 1,500 reviews for the 65-inch model. It supports Dolby Vision and has a 0.1ms response time. Gamers can use Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium at 144Hz. It remains a strong choice alongside the LG C6. The set is suitable for playing GTA 6 in November.

Sony Bravia 8 II Audio

The Sony Bravia 8 II is under one and a half inches thick. It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and DTS:X. The 65-inch model costs more than other options. It is a high-end choice for home theater enthusiasts. The unit balances slim design with premium audio visuals.