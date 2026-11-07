Slow Horses Fans Should Watch These 5 Thrillers While Waiting for Season 7

Explore top thriller recommendations including Black Doves and Down Cemetery Road to fill the gap until Slow Horses returns with Gary Oldman and Jackson Lamb.

Apple TV+ spy drama Slow Horses has just concluded its sixth season, yet the series continues to operate under the radar much like the disgraced MI6 agents it chronicles. Critics frequently compare Mick Herron's adaptation of the Slough House novels to The Wire, suggesting the show will only receive its full due attention after it finally concludes its run. The series centers on Jackson Lamb, played by Gary Oldman, a cynical Cold War relic who manages a team of incompetent intelligence officers who constantly find themselves in peril.

The show continues to earn immense praise from critics with not a single episode dropping below ninety-six percent on Rotten Tomatoes. However, after waiting another year to get reacquainted with the residents of Slough House, viewers are facing a long hiatus with no immediate announcement of a seventh season. This gap leaves fans searching for ways to fill the void while waiting for River Cartwright and his associates to be sent on their next pointless tasks.

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For those seeking wit and tension during this break, five specific thriller series offer compelling alternatives that mirror the appeal of Lamb's ragtag group. These recommendations provide a mix of dark humor, government conspiracies, and complex character dynamics that capture the essence of modern British espionage. Each show provides a distinct flavor of crime and spy drama, ensuring that audiences do not have to sit idle during the extended off-season.

Down Cemetery Road on Apple TV+ is a gripping thriller adapted from another of Mick Herron's novels featuring Emma Thompson as private investigator Zoë Boehm. The plot revolves around a house explosion and a missing child, drawing Boehm into a case complicated by sibling assassins and staged suicides. Ruth Wilson appears as Sarah Tucker, a character who suspects the police are hiding the truth behind the tragedy, blending small-time crime capers with broader government conspiracies.

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Thompson's performance as Boehm provides a strong substitute for Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb, sharing his limited tolerance for incompetence and sharp intellect. The series has been greenlit for a second season with a new cast, reuniting the characters in a partnership reminiscent of Holmes and Watson. This continuation promises to expand the world established in the first run, making it an essential watch for fans of British noir who enjoy dark humor and exceptional twists.

Netflix presents Black Doves as a potential competitor to Slow Horses, led by Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, a spy for an off-the-books agency. The series follows Webb as she struggles to protect secrets rather than serve her country, a job that becomes increasingly difficult when her cover as the wife of the Secretary of State for Defense is compromised. The situation escalates when her lover is found dead, forcing her into a dangerous game of damage control.

Created by Joe Barton, the show brings a sharp narrative style that challenges its Apple TV+ counterpart with cold-blooded execution and brutal encounters. The ensemble cast includes Ben Whishaw as Sam Young, a former mentor and friend to Webb, and Sarah Lancashire as Reed, the manipulative boss who oversees their operations. Lancashire's character feels like an amalgamation of Gary Oldman's Lamb and Kristin Scott Thomas's Diana Taverner from the earlier Slough House era.

The Night Manager returns on Prime Video with Tom Hiddleston delivering a career-highlight performance as former British soldier Jonathan Pine. The story follows Pine, whose life as a hotel night manager is upended by an encounter with Richard Dickie Onslow Roper, portrayed by Hugh Laurie, an elusive war criminal and arms dealer. The narrative is driven by Foreign Office task force boss Angela Burr, played by Olivia Colman, who assigns Pine to infiltrate Roper's inner circle.

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Originally airing in twenty sixteen, the series returns with a second season a decade later, showcasing Hiddleston in a role that is perhaps more suave than the gritty depiction of spy work in Slow Horses. The dynamic between Pine and Roper creates a tense cat-and-mouse game that has been described as immensely overlooked until its recent resurgence. The production values and writing maintain a high standard of espionage drama, offering viewers a sophisticated alternative to the dysfunctional team dynamics of Slough House.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith on Prime Video offers a different angle with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as colleagues thrown together to pose as a married couple. From there, the two are sent on a variety of dangerous missions before their handlers manipulate them into turning on each other, leading to broken hearts and empty bullet casings strewn all over the place. The show works as both a great spy series and a lethal romantic comedy, with a second season greenlit that will focus on a new pair while the original characters return.

Finally, The Americans on FX stands out as a brilliantly cold-blooded series set in nineteen eighty-one, following two deep-cover KGB agents trying to balance suburban family life with dangerous missions. Spanning six award-winning seasons, the show is a brilliant display of leading couple Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, who ended up together in real life, explaining their flawless chemistry. As is the standard practice for spy couples, Elizabeth and Phillip Jennings are part of a partnership built on lies that thrives on them all the same.

As fans prepare for the eventual return of Slow Horses, these series provide a structured path for continued engagement with the genre. The upcoming second seasons of Black Doves and Down Cemetery Road offer fresh narratives that build on the foundations laid in their first runs. Meanwhile, the enduring legacy of The Night Manager and the established world of Slow Horses ensure that there is always new content to discover for spy drama enthusiasts.