Best TV Ensemble Casts: 10 Shows With the Strongest Supporting Players

A look at 10 TV shows with the best ensemble casts, from Seinfeld and The Wire to Deadwood, The Office, and Lost, judged by how well supporting characters hold up.

Ranking the best TV ensemble casts is a competitive exercise, because most television series rely on a large group of characters rather than a small set of leads. This list highlights 10 shows whose ensemble casts stay strong regardless of which storyline or character takes center stage. The phrase ensemble cast is less precise on television than in film, where stories tend to be more tightly focused, so the test used here is simple: how you feel when a scene centers on someone other than the main characters.

The shows discussed include Seinfeld (1989-1998), The Wire (2002-2008), Lost (2004-2010), Deadwood (2004-2006), The Office (2005-2013), Grey's Anatomy (2005-present), and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-present). Each one earns its place because its supporting characters are written and performed with enough depth that an episode built around them still works as well as one built around the leads.

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Seinfeld and The Wire Set the Standard

Seinfeld is widely regarded as one of the greatest comedy casts ever assembled, and its four main characters, played by Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Richards, Jason Alexander, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, could each have led their own comedy series. Seinfeld never stops being funny regardless of which character an episode follows.

The large group of supporting and guest characters adds further strength to the show. Many notable comedians and dramatic actors have appeared in Seinfeld over the years, and each brings a distinct flavor to the scenes they join. The source describes an appearance on the show as a mark of honor.

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The Wire, created by David Simon, takes a different approach. Its ensemble shifts focus from season to season, moving between members of the Baltimore PD, the drug dealers of the Barksdale crew, and the dockworkers of the stevedore union. Viewers do not mind when a beloved character steps back, because the show makes room for a supporting character to take the lead. Bubbles, played by Andre Royo, grows into one of the series' most fascinating figures.

Lost, Deadwood and The Office Build Depth

Lost was aware of the strength of its ensemble from the start, and flashback sequences gave nearly every character a defined history. Each cast member receives a moment to shine, with backstories, motivations, and flaws carefully laid out. Newer characters introduced in later seasons blend into the existing group so smoothly that viewers can struggle to recall when they first appeared. Miles Straume, played by Ken Leung, and Charlotte Lewis, played by Rebecca Mader, are cited as latecomers who are just as well written as Kate, played by Evangeline Lilly, and Sawyer, played by Josh Holloway.

HBO's Deadwood is described as one of the best Western TV shows of all time. Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane lead the series as Seth Bullock and Al Swearengen, respectively, and they are supported by Molly Parker, Brad Dourif, John Hawkes, Keith Carradine, Powers Boothe, Titus Welliver, and Brian Cox. Many of these actors play real-life figures from history, and the fully fleshed-out town makes the show feel like it is set in a real place.

The Office is praised for its pitch-perfect casting, from Steve Carell as Michael Scott down to Hank the security guard, played by Hugh Dane. The series remained funny after Carell departed, as supporting characters stepped up. Even a minor figure, the Chili's manager from season 2 played by Christopher T. Wood, receives a hilarious line that is hard to forget.

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Grey's Anatomy and Always Sunny Hold Their Ground

Grey's Anatomy, the medical drama created on the Disney-ABC network, is described as having one of the greatest ensembles on network TV in its early seasons. That early cast included Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey, Chandra Wilson, and Isaiah Washington. The source notes that the current cast is not as notable, although Trevor Jackson, Adelaide Kane, and Harry Shum Jr. are described as solid in the lead roles.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is often described as Seinfeld on crack, and the show is expected to deliver an equally funny ensemble. Every pairing of Charlie, played by Charlie Day, Mac, played by Rob McElhenney, Dee, played by Kaitlin Olson, Dennis, played by Glenn Howerton, and Frank, played by Danny DeVito, is described as equally amusing.