Best TV Characters of All Time: Six Roles That Still Win Audiences

Discover which of the best TV characters of all time have stayed beloved, from Will Smith's Fresh Prince role to Buffy Summers, and why viewers still connect with them.

Many characters have made TV history through their stories, development, charm, and relatability, but not all of them are universally loved. The list of the best TV characters of all time spans a wide range of genres, and most of the shows on it delivered some of the most memorable characters in television history. While some of the best shows also became some of the most influential, not every popular character left a lasting mark on audiences.

Popularity alone does not guarantee a lasting legacy. In many cases, a character's appeal fades soon after the show ends, which shows that popularity does not always equal longevity or long-lasting impact. The characters discussed below have instead continued to resonate with viewers, and some are now admired even more than when their shows first aired.

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Why Some Best TV Characters Endure for Decades

The characters who endure tend to share a set of qualities: relatability, depth, real development, and well-written arcs with ups and downs that let viewers truly get to know them. There is no established formula for a character to be loved for many years. Still, these qualities appear again and again among the most enduring figures on the list.

Some once-popular characters have lost their standing for a different reason. Ted Mosby, Ross Geller, Rory Gilmore, and Dan Humphrey are examples of characters whose popularity faded as outdated stereotypes, traits, and storylines came to be seen as quite harmful. Their decline shows that a character's reputation can shift as audiences look back on earlier portrayals with new eyes.

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Six Characters Who Still Win Audiences Over

Six characters stand out for having aged well and remaining beloved. Will Smith, who played Will in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation, Steve Carell as Michael Scott in The Office, Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer all appear on the list.

Will, created by Andy and Susan Borowitz for the sitcom, is a street-smart teenager from West Philadelphia who is sent to live with his wealthy uncle and aunt in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. Beneath his natural charisma and contagious sense of humor, Will carries a lot of emotional pain, which gives the 1990s sitcom character its depth and makes him one of the most relatable figures of that decade.

Tyrion Lannister is the youngest child of Lord Tywin Lannister, the patriarch of House Lannister, the wealthiest family in the Seven Kingdoms, and the brother of Jaime and Cersei. Despised by his father and sister because of his dwarfism, Tyrion shows remarkable resilience, sharp wit, and deep empathy for outcasts. Dinklage's performance added further depth to a character who was already well written, making him even more beloved.

Leslie Knope is the deputy director of Pawnee's Parks and Recreation Department. Although the show had a rough first season, Parks and Recreation eventually found the right tone for her. Her undying optimism, fierce loyalty, empathy, vulnerability, and ambition won the audience over, and she shows that success does not require giving up one's authenticity, heart, or goals.

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Michael Scott is the regional manager of the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the paper company Dunder Mifflin. He is an incompetent and unprofessional boss, yet he is also kind and empathetic. Beneath his immaturity and childlike behavior is a lonely man looking for acceptance, and that search helps him build a strong, family-like bond with his coworkers.

Raymond Holt, the commanding officer of the 99th Precinct in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, makes a cold and overly formal first impression through his apparent lack of emotion and deadpan humor. Holt is actually a complex character who carries trauma from the obstacles he has faced in his career and personal life as a gay Black man. His strength, resilience, discipline, and loyalty develop heartwarmingly across the show.

Buffy Summers, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, is the latest in a succession of young women known as 'Slayers' who are chosen by fate to fight vampires, demons, and other forces of darkness. Her place on the list reflects how a character built around a supernatural calling can still feel personal and relatable to viewers decades later.